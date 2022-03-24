Knockout performances from Oakleaf's new Irish champion Adam McIvor

The Foyle College student had to earn his stripes as he was involved in five tough contests on his way to glory as several Irish champions were pitted against each other due to the two-year shutdown as a result of the Covid pandemic.

In the N.W preliminaries McIvor, who hails from Newbuildings, stopped a tough, two-times former National title holder from Dunfanaghy in round three.

As the tournament progressed, McIvor stepped up his performances and produced one of the stand-out displays of the Championships in the semi-final with a knock-out of another two-times Irish champion, James Maguire (Holy Family, Drogheda) at the end of round two.

Oakleaf ABC's newly crowned Irish Junior champion (70kg) Adam McIvor.

And in the final, McIvor faced double All Ireland champion Josh Barrett from Galway’s Titan BC and from the first bell the Galweigan’s spoiling tactics were clear. McIvor to his credit kept his composure throughout the contest and Barrett was issued with a warning which could have come earlier.

The Oakleaf boxer emerged a deserved unanimous points victor with IABA president Dom O’Rourke remarking afterwards that young McIvor has a ‘big future in the sport’.Next up for the Oakleaf puncher will be the National Cadet Championships in June, which will be the selection process for the European Championships.

Oakleaf’s other boxer involved last weekend was Sean Devenney (57kg)who was extremely unlucky to lose out on a 3-2 split decision to Shane Quinn St Paul’s Belfast. Young Devennev will now set his sights on the Cadets in June.

Meanwhile Oakleaf’s hunt for gold continues this weekend in Dublin with four boxers in action. Carleigh Irving will box her final on Sunday against Liz McGovern from Cork.The local club will also have high hopes for Ella Hughes 63kg, Jack Harkin 52kg and Bernie Stokes 63kg who all box in the semi-finals on Saturday and will be hoping to join their teammate in Sunday’s Finals.

Oakleaf ABC's Ella Hughes and Carleigh Irving who will be in action in the National Stadium this weekend.