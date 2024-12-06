Significant progress as £4.2m Daisyfield Community Sports Hub takes shape
McKelvey Construction Limited began work on the new sports centre over a year ago.
Sinn Féin Moor Councillor Aisling Hutton welcomed progress after receiving an update and progress tour.
“It's great to see the progress being made at this site. When complete it will totally transform the entire area.
“This will be welcome news for Ballymoor FC, Oak Leaf Boxing club, the Over the Hill Snooker Club and other users.
“We have campaigned with others for many years to see the redevelopment of the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, the Showgrounds, the new play park and the Daisyfield.
“Its extremely positive to see this work all now coming to fruition. This is another piece of the overall jigsaw in plans for the area and I look forward to seeing it become a reality,” she said.