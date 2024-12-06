Significant progress as £4.2m Daisyfield Community Sports Hub takes shape

By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Dec 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 11:53 BST
Significant progress is underway at the new £4.2 million Daisyfield Community Sports Hub with a local councillor praising the council and contractor as the facility begins to take shape.

McKelvey Construction Limited began work on the new sports centre over a year ago.

Sinn Féin Moor Councillor Aisling Hutton welcomed progress after receiving an update and progress tour.

“It's great to see the progress being made at this site. When complete it will totally transform the entire area.

Steve Setterfield, Leisure Area Manager DCSDC, Feargal McNicholl DCSDC Project Manager, Councillor Emma McGinley, Councillor Aisling Hutton and George Nelis, site manager.
Steve Setterfield, Leisure Area Manager DCSDC, Feargal McNicholl DCSDC Project Manager, Councillor Emma McGinley, Councillor Aisling Hutton and George Nelis, site manager.

“This will be welcome news for Ballymoor FC, Oak Leaf Boxing club, the Over the Hill Snooker Club and other users.

“We have campaigned with others for many years to see the redevelopment of the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, the Showgrounds, the new play park and the Daisyfield.

“Its extremely positive to see this work all now coming to fruition. This is another piece of the overall jigsaw in plans for the area and I look forward to seeing it become a reality,” she said.

