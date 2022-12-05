The last time Derry hosted the Ulster Elite Boxing Championships was in January 2013 at The Venue, Ebrington as part of the City of Culture celebrations.

The event has featured some of the top names in Irish boxing over the years including Charlie Nash, Paddy Barnes, Michael Conlon and John Duddy and it is just the second time it will be hosted in the city after it took place in The Venue as part of the 2013 City of Culture celebrations.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, expressed her delight that the prestigious championships are returning to the city.

"This is a real coup for local boxing to bring the blue ribband championships to our city and it promises to be a great night of keenly contested contests," she said.

"I think the Main Hall in the Guildhall will provide a stunning backdrop and it is a venue which is ideal for boxing with the balcony and the main stage allowing spectators to sit above the ring.

"The tournament is another opportunity for us to cement our reputation as a host of international sports events following the successful Irish cricket games in Bready and the Clipper Around the World Yacht Race in the summer."

Ulster Boxing Council President Kevin Duffy explained that this year's finals will mark the start of boxers preparations to qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

"We expect the standard of this year's finals to be particularly high and a number of the successful Commonwealth Games team will be in action on the night," he said

"The finals will have an added edge as boxers prepare for the Irish Elite Championships at the start of next year which will be the first step towards qualification for the Olympics in France in 2024.

"Traditionally finals night is hosted in the Ulster Hall however we are pleased that boxing and sports fans from the North West will be able to sample the excitement of our finals night and anyone who attends on the night won't be disappointed."

A limited number of tickets are available for the event and are available in Belfast from Charlie Brown (07706512571) at Boxing Equipment Belfast Smithfield Market 15 Winetavern Street Belfast BT1 1JQ Boxingequipment Belfast or in Derry through Cahir Duffy (07742 500537) at the Rod and Line, 1 Clarendon Street, Derry.

