Unbeaten Connor Coyle swinging in the rain in Mexico as he lifts ABF title

Connor Coyle pictured in the ring with his opponent Edgar Ortega, his coaching team and girlfriend Eva Vipartaite after winning the ABF Intercontinental Americas middleweight belt at the weekend.

The unbeaten Derry middleweight was battling torrential rain as well as tough Mexican Edgar Ortega at the sunny holiday destination on the coast of the Pacific Ocean.

Coyle looked sharp throughout, despite the fact the canvas had to be mopped at the end of each round but the ex St Joseph's ABC clubman showed no trouble with his footwork in the early rounds of the scheduled 10 rounder.

However, with conditions deteriorating the fight was stopped prematurely due to the incessant rain at the end of the sixth round with Coyle ahead 58-56, 58-56 and 59-55 on the scorecards.

Coyle who looked like he was warming to the occasion, was disappointed the fight was halted but it's another win on his record as he brings home the ABF Continental Americas middleweight title.

"Last night was an experience I'll never forget," said the Galliagh native. "Fighting under the circumstances I was in, in the streets of Mexico. Literally. Outside in the heat and a full blown rainstorm. We never knew this until we arrived at the venue.

"Thanks to Cahir Duffy for all his time and work with me since the beginning and also to yle Wallace for my strength and conditioning and Mark Doherty for the nutritional guidance.

"Thank you to Eva Vipartaite for travelling over and supporting me and to all the rest of my team who came and made the fight happen.

"Thanks also to the main men in the team who sort all the fights and much more, Jim McLoughlin, John Viniguerra and Jody Caliguire.

"A shout out to all my sponsors who've been on board the whole journey. I couldn't do half the things to prepare if it wasn't for my sponsors.

"And most of all, happy birthday to my beautiful mother. I told you I'd bring you the belt for your birthday."