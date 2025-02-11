CONNOR Coyle wants to emulate his fellow Derry man John Duddy and make New York's iconic Madison Square Garden his home with a career-defining victory on Valentine's Day.

​The 34 year-old unbeaten middleweight [22-0] fights former world youth champion Vito 'White Magic' Mieinicki on an ESPN broadcast Top Rank promotion at the MSG Theater.

The WBC, USBA and WBO international middleweight titles are on the line in the fight which is also expected to be confirmed as a world title eliminator.

Coyle has carved a hugely successful professional career - largely on the road with fights in Florida, Mexico, Washington, Boston and Barnsley - since turning to the paid ranks in October 2016.

Now he's got his shot at starring in the ‘Big Apple’ and with that elusive world title shot within reach, he knows he must prevail against the 5ft 11'' New Jersey native who steps up from super-welterweight and who is 12 years his junior.

"I've been working my whole life, especially my whole professional career to get to where I am," said Coyle who is hoping his travelling support from Derry can take over the Garden.

"I haven't taken an easy route either and have had a lot of ups and downs. For me to be where I am today I feel I've worked myself to this position and deserve to fight for a world title this year.

"I'm excited about this one. I don't think there's anywhere else in the world I would rather fight. Just in New York alone, never mind Madison Square Garden. I've always loved New York.”

Connor Coyle is primed and ready for his Madison Square Garden debut on Valentine's Day.

It was 15 years ago on January 10th last when his fellow Galliagh man Duddy fought for the ninth and final time at Madison Square Garden when he knocked out Juan Astorga in the first round.

"To fight in Madison Square Garden where John Duddy fought is absolutely amazing. I would've grown up hearing about him all over Derry and in the newspapers when I started boxing. So to fight there now myself is amazing."

His opponent from Newark doesn’t have too far to travel for this fight and while he has home advantage, Coyle is confident he brings the superior skillset and has put in the hard yards in sparring. “He's a young kid and a prospect for sure. He doesn't have 20 wins for nothing but I just feel I'm a far superior boxer.”