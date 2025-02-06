Young boxers impress at Co. Derry Championships

The County Derry Amateur Boxing Championships were completed in St John's ABC in Swatragh recently after three days of fantastic action across two different venues.

​Following on from the event at Oak Leaf Boxing Club's the previous Saturday and Sunday, a packed house in Swatragh saw the final 26 contests which were down for decision.

Galliagh based club, St Joseph's registered some impressive winners in Nathan Mullan and Cahir Duffy.

Meanwhile, Oakleaf secured a close points win with Isaac Cusack who defeated his opponent from Ballymena.

Springtown ABC also recorded a good winner in the Championships where 15 clubs took part in almost 60 bouts. The Co. Derry Boxing organisation were hugely impressed with the standard of boxing over the course of the weekend.

Co. Derry Boxing President Eugene Duffy said: "These championships were a fantastic showcase for amateur boxing in the county.

"In fact this event was the largest and best County Championships in many years." St John's, Swatragh ended with the 'best club' accolade.

"This experience will give these young boxers a great start to even greater success in other Ulster and National championships in the future," continued Duffy.

Last Friday night at the Maldron Hotel, Oakleaf staged a superb tournament against an Ulster select with all contests on the night evenly matched and some stand-out performances including Anna O’Connor who won ‘Best Boxer’ after outpointing her opponent from Erne BC.

