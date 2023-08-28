Has watching Wimbledon ever left you thinking you’d love to pick up a racket give tennis a go?

If it has then City of Derry are offering you the perfect opportunity this Sunday (September 3rd) when the club will be hosting a FREE open taster session at the Waterside Shared Village’s superb new courts.

Whatever your level of ability there will be something for you with no obligation and there’s no need to book in advance. Simply turn up on the day, with parents welcome to bring along their little ones to give the sport a go. The session will run from 3.00pm to 5.00pm and anyone is free to attend, discuss what City of Derry has to offer or sign up for lessons if you wish.