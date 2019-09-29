Coleraine crowned Derry junior champions after defeating Na Magha

Leadon Timberframe Derry Junior hurling Championship final

Eoghan Rua 0-16, Na Magha 1-09

Eoghan Rua, Coleraine are the Derry Junior champions after a four point victory over a spirited Na Magha side at Owenbeg on Sunday.

Sean McGoldrick's will now meet Cavan champions Mullahoran in the Ulster Junior Championship hoping to replicate their provincial success of 2015 and in this type of form, they can be quietly confident.

Eoghan Rua were in control throughout with Sean Leo McGoldrick and Ruairi Mooney superb in front of watching county manager John McEvoy who will have some food for thought after a composed display.

The city men did stay in the game for long periods and briefly threatened an unlikely upset when substitute Daryl Connolly followed up to hit the net after Deaglan Foley's penalty had come back off the bar.

That left it four between the sides with eight minutes left but while Ciaran McCarron's men went for the second goal that would have put them right in the title mix, it never looked like arriving with Eoghan Rua able to drop men back and managed the final stages with a degree of comfort.

Indeed the champions should have had a goal of their own when Paul Roantree capitalised after a long Sean Leo free had came back off Na Magha keeper, Barry Robinson, but curiously the referee brought play back for a foul on McGoldrick. It proved incidental in the end

Na Magha lined up with both Alan Grant and James McQuillan acting as sweepers when necessary, a ploy designed to stem the influence of a dangerous Eoghan Rua half forward line that included Sean Leo McGoldrick and Niall Holly.

McGoldrick however often proved elusive, cleverly using Grant's position as a starting point to drift off into space as he hit five first half points in a half the Coleraine men dominated without ever transferring their superiority to the scoreboard.

Na Magha had Robinson to thank for that after two breathtaking saves. His first arrived before 60 seconds had elapsed when that man McGoldrick found himself in space 20 yards from goal. His shot was superbly struck and destined for the top corner but Robinson dived and stretched out a hurl to turn it away with an outstanding stop.

That set the tone but while Eoghan Rua were in charge, Na Magha were efficient with the chances that came their way to remain in touch as the sides turned around at 0-9 to 0-6 at half-time.

A Sean Leo McGoldrick free got the scoreboard working with the game's opening score but Na Magha stalwart Breandan Quigley equalised with his side's first shot of the game on four minutes.

Then, the score of the half and again it was from an Na Magha hurl as Alan Grant hit a huge free from his own '45' line to edge his side in front.

Eoghan Rua quickly equalised and moved into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead thanks to points from McGoldrick (2) and Ruairi Mooney, the latter thanks to an excellent catch and pass from McGoldrick.

Deaglan Foley grabbed his first score from a 11th minute free but only after Robinson made his second crucial stop, this time advancing to deny Mooney who had shown a great turn of pace to go clear before finding no way past the Na Magha No. 1.

Niall Holly helped himself to two points and Tomas Magee one and despite Foley and Bliadhan Glass registering for Na Magha, Coleraine were well worth their three point interval advantage.

Na Magha were indebted to Cormac Durey for a goal-line clearance as the start of the second half before a great catch and point from Foley left it 0-7 to 0-10.

Coleraine though went through the gears with Mooney (2), Holly and McGoldrick (2) all on target before Foley grabbed his side's second score of the half with a free for 0-8 to 0-15.

Connolly's penalty briefly suggested a late Na Magha rally but Coleraine's grip could not be loosened with the low key celebration at the final whistle suggesting this Eoghan Rua side has it's eyes on an even bigger prize.

Eoghan Rua scorers: Sean Leo McGoldrick (0-7, 3f), Niall Holly (0-3), Ruairi Mooney (0-4), Thomas Magee (0-1), Anton Rafferty (0-1)

Na Magha scorers: Daryl Connolly (1-0), Breandan Quigley (0-1), Alan Grant (0-1, 1f), Deaglan Foley (0-5, 3f), Bliadhan Glass (0-2),

Coleraine: Kevin McCarry, Ciaran Lagan, Barry McGoldrick, Pearse Dallas, Ciaran McGoldrick, Colm McGoldrick, Aidan Boyle, Liam McGoldrick, Thomas Magee, Anton Rafferty, Sean Leo McGoldrick, Niall Holly, Paul Roantree, Ruairi Mooney, Ciaran Lenahan.

(Subs) Michael McQuillan for C Lenehan, 48mins;

Yellow card: A Rafferty 52mins;

Na Magha: Barry Robinson, Orán O’Doherty, Diarmuid Shiels, Diarmuid Mackey, James McQuillan, Breandán Quigley, Mark McShane, Fearghal Mac an Deannaigh, Bliadhan Glass, Tim Rankin, Deaglan Foley, Ryan O’Donnell, Conor O’Rourke, Connor Shiels, Alan Grant.

(Subs) Cormac Durey for D Mackey, 21mins; Conor Shiels for R O'Donnell, 44mins; Daryl Connolly for C O'Rourke, 45mins;

Referee: Aidan McAleer (Donegal)