'The Foxies' claimed the trophy after a thrilling victory over an excellent Newbuildings team at Eglinton on Saturday, the first innings ending with 233 playing 232, an indication of just how evenly matched the combatants were after 100 overs of cricket.

In the end, a 'Player of the Match' display from Foxies' Johnny Robinson helped his side over the line to prompt scenes few preset will ever forget. So here are a few of those never to be forgotten scenes from Saturday's final day of a special North West Senior Cup final . . .