'The Foxies' claimed the trophy after a thrilling victory over an excellent Newbuildings team at Eglinton on Saturday, the first innings ending with 233 playing 232, an indication of just how evenly matched the combatants were after 100 overs of cricket.
In the end, a 'Player of the Match' display from Foxies' Johnny Robinson helped his side over the line to prompt scenes few preset will ever forget. So here are a few of those never to be forgotten scenes from Saturday's final day of a special North West Senior Cup final . . .
Fox Lodge's overseas player, Geeth Kumara, bowling during the Sports Hub North West Senior Cup Final at Eglinton. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)
The Heywood brothers, Aaron and Gareth, celebrate Fox Lodge's first ever North West Senior Cup win at Eglinton on Saturday. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)
Newbuildings skipper Jared Wilson celebrates a wicket in front of Fox Lodge supporters during the North West Senior Cup final at Eglinton. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)
Fox Lodge captain Aaron Heywood celebrates the historic win with his grandfather and club stalwart, Jackie Heywood after they defeated Newbuildings. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)
