Typical scene at Bready this weekend as the covers are pulled on once more.

What had promised to be a packed programme of top quality cricket was washed away in the incessant showers of the last few days and of the 19 games down for decision over the four days, only two reached a natural conclusion.

The Rario IPT20 Festival at Bready had started with a bang as the North West Warriors reduced Munster Reds to 88-7 after 17 overs on Friday morning, however that was to be the only action of the weekend with all six games abandoned.

It had been a similar story on Thursday night with the six domestic T20 semi-finals all being decided by bowl-outs.

Cian Robertson can't believe he hasn't got an lbw!.

The Long’s SuperValu league programme was hit hard as well, however there were new leaders on Saturday night after Ardmore posted a 63-run (DLS) win at home to Glendermott to go top of the table.

A 114-run second wicket partnership between Harry Zimmermann and Rachit Gaur helped the Bleachgreen side to a total of 150-6 in their reduced 22 overs; Owen Adair (3-30) and JJ O’Brien (2-26) best with the ball for the Rectory outfit.

Alan Johnson hit 35 and Gihan Cloete (32) in a 59-run partnership for the visitors- however Dharm Singh (4-23), Ciaran Roundtree (3-5) and Aviwe Mgijima (2-27) combined to earn a maximum-points win for Ardmore.

Eglinton made it three wins on the bounce as they moved into that crucial 8th place with a 7-wicket win at home to Bonds Glen.

League leaders Ardmore in the huddle.

Heinrich Roberts made 27, Samuel Haslett 26 and Kyle Moore 21 not out as the visitors posted 154 all out from their 40 overs.

Jamie Millar (3-23), Josh Martin (3-27) and Robbie Millar (3-21) were best with the ball for the villagers who had little difficulty knocking off the required runs.

Mike Erlank hit 3 fours and 2 sixes in his unbeaten 49 with Millar adding 27 not out as that pair’s unbroken 62-run partnership sealed the win.

The league table shows the top four-Ardmore, Killyclooney, Bready and Brigade have now put distance between themselves and the rest, leaving a real scrap for the other four Premier Division places at this stage.

Ryan Hunter with runs for Newbuildings

With six matches to go it leaves Coleraine, Fox Lodge, Donemana, Eglinton and Newbuildings fighting it out and one of them potentially missing out on next season’s top flight places.

Meanwhile the Emerging Warriors will take on the Lightning Bolts at Ardmore this week and selectors have named a couple of debutants into the panel ahead of the Cricket Ireland Future Series two-match challenge.

Harry Zimmermann will captain the home side who have introduced Fox Lodge bowler Adam Walker and Glendermott’s Jake Montgomery into the squad for the first time.

Both have been enjoying good seasons at club level and Boyd Rankin has shown a willingness in the past to give players their chance as a result.

Jake is named in Wednesday’s T20 squad only, with Bready’s Ryan Clarke, who has featured previously, coming into Thursday’s 50-over panel.