Bready Cricket Club's trophy laden season recognised with Mayoral reception

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke pictured with members of the successful Bready Cricket Club in the Guildhall when he held a reception to mark the club’s winning of 11 trophies in 2021 and being awarded the Club of the Year 2022. Picture by Jim McCafferty

The club currently have the distinction of being men’s and women’s North West Cricket Union Premier League Champions and were awarded the prestigious Cricket Ireland Club of the Year award for 2022.

Despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic they have fielded five senior men’s and two senior women’s teams as well as underage teams for girls and boys from U9s up to U15 level.

“Bready Cricket Club are a club who are embedded in their local community and have gone from strength to strength in recent years,” said Mayor Warke.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Graham Warke welcoming Norman Allen, chairman Bready Cricket Club to a reception at the Guildhall. Included from left are committee members David Scanlon, Mark Olphert, Ivan Rutherford and Trevor Hamilton. Picture by Jim McCafferty

“Their stunning home ground is one of the few international level sports venues we have in our Council area and offers an ideal environment for players of all levels to enjoy the game in a safe environment.

“Off the pitch they play a key role in supporting the more vulnerable in our community and this was typified by their Sunday Dinner Programme during the Covid 19 pandemic where thousands of meals were delivered to the elderly and isolated.

“I was delighted to honour their success at the Guildhall this week where the haul of silverware they brought with them spoke for itself, it was particularly pleasing that so many underage boys and girls players were in attendance as it is they who will take the club to the next level in the years ahead.”

Mayor Warke was presented with a plaque of the club’s new crest by Club Chairman Norman Allen who attended the event with Club Committee members Corrine Young, Erin Mowbray, Jodie Spence, Lucy Bryson, Mansi Bhavsao, Sophie Hamilton, David Scanlon, Mark Olphert, Ivan Rutherford and Trevor Hamilton.

Mayor Graham Warke makes a special presentation to Norman Allen, Chairman, Bready Cricket Club in recognition of the club’s success in winning 11 trophies in 2021 and picking up the Club of the Year award 2022, during a reception in the Guildhall. Picture by Jim McCafferty

Twins Sam and Lucy Bryson, two of the younger members of Bready Cricket Club at the reception in the Guildhall, pictured with Mayor Graham Warke. Picture by Jim McCafferty

Some of the players from Bready Cricket Club’s Women’s team pictured with the Mayor, Graham Warke during a reception to mark the club’s achievements over the past two years. From left, Corrine Young, Erin Mowbray, Jodie Spence, Lucy Bryson, Mansi Bhavsao and Sophie Hamilton. Picture by Jim McCafferty