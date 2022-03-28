Bready Cricket Club's trophy laden season recognised with Mayoral reception
Players and officials from Bready Cricket Club were guests of honour at the Guildhall last week as Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, hosted a special reception in recognition of their 11 trophy haul over the last two years.
The club currently have the distinction of being men’s and women’s North West Cricket Union Premier League Champions and were awarded the prestigious Cricket Ireland Club of the Year award for 2022.
Despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic they have fielded five senior men’s and two senior women’s teams as well as underage teams for girls and boys from U9s up to U15 level.
“Bready Cricket Club are a club who are embedded in their local community and have gone from strength to strength in recent years,” said Mayor Warke.
“Their stunning home ground is one of the few international level sports venues we have in our Council area and offers an ideal environment for players of all levels to enjoy the game in a safe environment.
“Off the pitch they play a key role in supporting the more vulnerable in our community and this was typified by their Sunday Dinner Programme during the Covid 19 pandemic where thousands of meals were delivered to the elderly and isolated.
“I was delighted to honour their success at the Guildhall this week where the haul of silverware they brought with them spoke for itself, it was particularly pleasing that so many underage boys and girls players were in attendance as it is they who will take the club to the next level in the years ahead.”
Mayor Warke was presented with a plaque of the club’s new crest by Club Chairman Norman Allen who attended the event with Club Committee members Corrine Young, Erin Mowbray, Jodie Spence, Lucy Bryson, Mansi Bhavsao, Sophie Hamilton, David Scanlon, Mark Olphert, Ivan Rutherford and Trevor Hamilton.