Bready cricketer Alana Dalzell lands historic professional deal
Dalzell’s full-time deal is the culmination of a lot of hard work by the 23 year-old, and hopefully will inspire the next generation coming through at not just her own club, but throughout the North-West region.
“I’m obviously delighted and honoured to have received a full-time contract,” said Alana, who has won 10 caps since her debut in 2022. “This will allow me to work even harder at my game, but also spend more time outside of the nets to really focus on my strength and conditioning as well.
“I have been very fortunate throughout my years so far playing cricket to have gained such a great support system from my parents, my club Bready, and also the North West Cricket Union who have all helped me gain this opportunity.
“I must give a special mention to Davy Scanlon for helping me with all aspects of my game over the past 12 months, and now as I move forward into this exciting chapter.
“Growing up in cricket without any female role models, I feel privileged to hopefully show young girls that there are now so many opportunities to expand your career in sport.”
One of very few female bowlers in the country, Alana enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2023. Having spent the off-season as an overseas professional in Australia, she had a stellar Super Series with both bat and ball and earned an international recall.
