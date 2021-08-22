Brigade crowned T20 All Ireland champions

Brigade Brigade players celebrate after their side’s victory over Cork Harlequins in the Clear Currency All-Ireland T20 Cup Final. Picture by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Defending 125, the Brigade captain took four wickets to deny the Munster men the chance of another shock result. The champagne moment was a stunning reflex catch low down to his left to dismiss Jack Buss, and with the former Irish international getting wickets at vital times, the big game experience told at when it mattered most.

Victory looked a long way off for the North West side after they were reduced to 85 for 6 in the first innings, but the momentum of the contest changed as Ryan Barr cleared the ropes three times on his way to 26 from just 11 balls.

David Murdock (23), Kyle Magee (20) and Andy Britton (16) had all got starts, but tight bowling by Matthew Brewster (2-16) and Seanan Jones (2-24), plus three wickets for Zubair Hassan Khan, had Munster on top before Barr's late blitz.

Harlequins found the conditions equally tricky and it was a nip and tuck affair throughout, with Ifty Hussain conceding just 14 runs in his four overs spell. Mubeen Ali (26 off 22) and Jack Buss (17 off 22) added 42 to give Cork hope but two wickets for Ross Allen, plus Britton’s excellent haul, ensured the trophy would be coming to the North West for the first time.

‘Man of the Match’ Britton dedicated the trophy to their former player and late club chairman, Roy Torrens, who passed away earlier this year. Brigade will now go on to Spain to represent Ireland in the European Club Championship next Easter.

Meanwhile in the North West there was no shortage of drama in the three cup matches which took place.

Bready, who clinched the Premiership title on Saturday following Donemana’s concession, were beaten by Eglinton in a thrilling North West Senior Cup semi-final which went down to the last ball, with the villagers claiming a tense one-wicket win.

Brigade skipper Andy Britton also claimed the Man of the Match prize. Picture by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Bready scored 191, with David Rankin top scoring with 63 from 61 balls (8 fours, 1 six), and skipper David Scanlon making an excellent undefeated 61 in even time, which included 7 fours and three sixes.

Richard Wylie took three wickets, while brothers Robbie and Andy Millar claimed two apiece in a fine all-round display.

Opener Tommy Orr anchored the chase and at 140 for 4, it looked as if the villagers would have a relatively straightforward path to the decider. However, Bready rallied and with wickets falling in clusters it looked as if Orr’s 80 from 134 balls (4 fours, 5 sixes) would be vain with 30 still needed and just two wickets left.

Mark Averill (19) and Lee Ritchie reduced that to 10 off 11 balls before Averill was caught at deep square leg, to swing the game back in Bready’s favour.

Seven were needed from the final over bowled by Irosh with Simon Dunn and Ritchie the last pair. A single to Dunn, was followed by a lofted two and a dot. Ritchie again went straight and the two meant that two were needed off the final two balls.

Ritchie took a single off the fifth to ensure at least a share of the spoils, but in a dramatic last ball they managed to scramble the bye which took them through to the final.

There they will meet the winners of the abandoned Brigade and Newbuildings game, that tie called off mid-way due to heavy rain with Newbuildings 162 all out.

There was further drama in the Sammy Jeffrey semi-final as St. Johnston kept their hopes of a treble alive as they tied with Glendermott.

Alan Macbeth’s comeback continues to be a successful one as he made 77 in Saints’ 179 for 8. Michael Rankin (23) was also in the runs for the Donegal side, while there were two wickets for Curtis Ross (2-36).

The Glendermott chase was all about Pakistan professional Nauman Anwar who hit eight fours and nine sixes in a brilliant run-a-ball 122.

However, with three needed he became the ninth wicket to fall, caught and bowled by Michael Rankin.

The last pair of Ian Cooke and J.J. O’Brien managed to tie the scores with a single off the last ball of the game which means the teams will have to do it all again next week at The Rectory.

The winners will meet Strabane in the final after the Red Caps defeated Fox Lodge by five wickets. Luke Hayes and Brian Allen each scored 43 as the Foxies posted 154, with three wickets for Mark McNulty and two apiece for Tanvir Hassan and Ryan Gallagher.

Skipper Aaron Gillespie’s excellent form continued as his 58 led them to the win, receiving solid support from Ryan Gallagher (27) and Tanvir’s unbeaten 24.

ALL-IRELAND T20 FINAL

At Rathmines, Brigade beat Cork Harlequins by 8 runs

Brigade 125-8 (20 overs; R Barr 26, D Murdock 23, K Magee 20; Z Hassan Khan 3-39, M Brewster 2-16, S Jones 2-20)

Cork Harlequins 117-9 (20 overs; M Ali 26, J Buss 17; A Britton 4-28, R Allen 2-30)

NW SENIOR CUP

At Magheramason, Eglinton beat Bready by 1 wicket

Bready 191 (45.5 overs; D Rankin 63, D Scanlon 61*, I Young 20; R Wylie 3-20, R Millar 2-16, A Millar 2-32)

Eglinton 192/9 (50 overs; T Orr 80, A Millar 21; D Scanlon 3-36, S Lazars 2-27, C Olphert 2-31)

SAMMY JEFFREY CUP

At Strabane Park, Strabane beat Fox Lodge by 5 wickets

Fox Lodge 154 (48.2 overs; L Hayes 43, B Allen 43, J Robinson 31; M McNulty 3-11, R Gallagher 2-23, T Hassan 2-31)

Strabane 158/5 (45.2 overs; A Gillespie 58, R Gallagher 27, T Hassan 24*; A Heywood 2-35)

At The Boathole, St Johnston tied with Glendermott. Replay next weekend at The Rectory

St Johnston 179/8 (40 overs; A Macbeth 77, M Rankin 23; C Ross 2-36)