Brigade progress in dominant style

Brigade's Iftikhar Hussain was in top form with the ball today against Sokol of Zagreb, in their European Cricket League Group B encounter.

Despite maybe being caught a bit cold by a quality Griffins outfit on Monday morning, Andy Britton’s men have now won their next four games and more importantly for the skipper have really grown into this competition with each outing.

This one was all one-way traffic if truth be told- one of Tuesday’s star men, Iftikhar Hussain picking up 3-10 as the North West side’s attack strangled the life out of Sokol’s batting order.

Arpit Shukla top scored with 16 and Sohail Ahmad added an even-time 15 in a total of just 67-6 from their 10 overs; the Croatian side never able to break the shackles at any stage.

Skipper Britton and Ryan Macbeth also claimed a wicket apiece in a dominant display in the field and Graeme McCarter made light work of knocking off the required runs.

Brigade’s new man smashed 7 sixes and 2 fours in an unbeaten 56 from just 22 deliveries- continuing his excellent form this week as he and Simon Olphert (6*) needed just 5.4 overs to seal an emphatic win.