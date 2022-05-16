Cup favourites kept apart in Sports Hub NW Senior Cup draw

The draws for the Sports Hub North West Senior cup and Sammy Jeffrey cup quarter-finals have taken place.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Monday, 16th May 2022, 5:50 pm
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 5:53 pm
Boyd Rankin, North West Warriors Head Coach and David Bradley, North West Cricket Operations & Administration Officer made the draws earlier today.

After causing a major shock and knocking holders Brigade out, Donegal men St Johnston now travel to Eglinton. Cup favourites Bready make the trip to Burndennett; Newbuildings have home advantage over Ballyspallen and Senior Cup specialists Donemana take on Fox Lodge.

While in the Sam Jeffrey Cup Ardmore visit Glendermott; Bonds Glen face Brigade, Killyclooney take on Coleraine and Strabane received a bye.

All ties in both competitions are to be played on Saturday, June 18th.

Sports Hub NW Senior Cup: Eglinton v St Johnston; Burndennett v Bready; Newbuildings v Ballyspallen; Fox Lodge v Donemana.

Sam Jeffrey Cup: Glendermott v Ardmore; Bonds Glen v Brigade; Killyclooney v Coleraine; Strabane (bye).

Donemana