Eglinton have final White Horse Hotel T20 day delight

Bready's Steve Lazars with a nice caught and bowled during Sunday's win over Burndennett. Picture by Lawrence Moore

Donemana and Brigade had already topped their respective sections before Sunday’s action got under way, which was just as well for the Holm men as they got something of a thumping at Ardmore.

True, William McClintock’s side had nothing to play for, but being bowled out for just 49 in nearly 15 overs is hardly the type of form they’ll want to take into next week’s 40-over competition.

Ash Buchanan with 12 and Billy Dougherty (10) were the only batsmen to make double figures while Rachit Gaur and Conor Brolly helped themselves to four wickets apiece.

Gaur made an unbeaten 21 and Tyron Koen 14 not out as Ardmore reached the target with 8 wickets and 11 overs to spare.

St Johnston claimed third spot in the group with a 5-wicket win over Ballyspallen at Foyle College.

Luke Gilfillan top scored with a brisk 32 for the visitors while Damith Perera added 27 not out and Stephen McCloskey 26 in their total of 150-7. David Anthony picked up three wickets for the Saints who then timed their chase to perfection.

Scott Macbeth made an excellent 65 with Sabin adding 22 and Jack Macbeth 21 as the Donegal side crossed the winning line at the start of the final over. An excellent knock that from young Macbeth who hit 5 fours and 5 sixes in a match-winning innings.

Bready went into their final game with a narrow lead over Newbuildings and both teams picked up wins to finish first and second in the group respectively.

Steve Lazars made 33 while Ian Young and Ross Campbell added attacking cameos of 27 and 20 respectively as the Magheramason men posted a total of 131-9 over Burndennett.

Corey Roulston bowled really well to claim 4-24 for the visitors, but their reply never really got going as Lazars (3-10) and Cameron Knight (2-10) kept the hosts in front.

Burndennett’s innings closed on 71-8 as Bready picked up full points to ensure they topped the group.

Newbuildings did their part to keep the race alive in a high-scoring game at the Rectory. Nathan McGuire fired in another half century for Glendermott - what a bonus he has been for the Bonds Street side- while Scott Laird added 33, Tylor Moore 31 not out and Steve Moore 20 in a combative total of 176-5.

Jason Dunn bagged three wickets and Ross Hunter two for Newbuildings who were indebted to a gutsy 32 not out from Trent McKeegan to help them get over the line. Ross Dougherty top scored with 45 while Mark Hanna added 27 as the visitors won by three wickets in the end.

Coleraine started the day on top of Group C, but found themselves overhauled by both Eglinton and Fox Lodge at the end of a gripping day’s play. David Cooke hit 5 fours and 4 sixes in an impressive 62 not out, but the Bannsiders were restricted to 118-6 in their 20 overs.

Aaron Heywood (2-26) fared best of the Ballymagorry side’s bowling, but it was a superb knock of 72 not out from Brian Allen (5 fours, 5 sixes) which saw Fox Lodge overtake their hosts in the table with a six wicket win. Luke Hayes batted well with his former skipper as he made a valuable 22.

That opened the door for Eglinton to secure top spot with a 50-run home win over Bonds Glen. Craig Averill continued his run of form with a half century while Jamie Millar added 23 in a total of 139-5.

Sam Kincaid (2-24) was best with the ball for the Bee Gees but their batting never really fired with Rehan Afridi’s 21 the best of a reply of 89-8.