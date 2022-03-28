Enniskillen CC to feature in North West League Four cup competition

League structures and cup draws confirmed

A total of 33 teams will compete across the region, with the newly-formed Enniskillen CC joining in the League 4 cup competition.

Leagues One and Two will be played using a 40-over format while Divisions Three and Four will still be 30 overs per side this season for both league and cup competitions.

The full fixture lists will be released later this week with games getting under way on Saturday 30 April. T20 cups will be scheduled for the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

League 1: Ardmore 2, Bready 2, Brigade 2, Donemana 2, Eglinton 2, Fox Lodge 2, Letterkenny and The Nedd.

League 2: Ballyspallen 2, Bonds Glen 2, Glendermott 2, Killyclooney 2, Maghera, Newbuildings 2, St Johnston 2 and Sion Mills.

League 3: Bready 3, Burndennett 2, Coleraine 2, Drummond, Letterkenny 2, N Fermanagh and Strabane 2.

League 4: Ardmore 3, Bready 4, Brigade 3, Coleraine 3, Donemana 3, Eglinton 3, Fox Lodge 3, Killyclooney 3, Newbuildings 3, North Fermanagh 2 and Enniskillen (cups only).

Cup Draws - League 1: Bready 2 v Donemana 2; Brigade 2 v Letterkenny; Ardmore 2 v Fox Lodge 2; Eglinton 2 v The Nedd

League 2: Glendermott 2 v St Johnston 2; Killyclooney 2 v Newbuildings 2; Ballyspallen 2 v Maghera; Sion Mills v Bonds Glen 2

League 3: Drummond v Coleraine 2; Bready 3 v N Fermanagh, Burndennett 2 v Strabane 2; Letterkenny 2 (bye)