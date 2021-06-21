Free tickets now available for Roy Torrens match

Thumbs up from former Ireland coach Phil Simmons and the late great Ireland manager Roy Torrens. Picture by Barry Chambers

COVID restrictions will reduce the number of spectators able to watch a team comprised entirely of Irish internationals who have each played at least 100 times for the country.

The big hitting T20 game of the centuries will be staged against a Brigade North West X1 on Sunday, July 4. Ticket applications should be made by email to: [email protected] by Tuesday, June 29 and will be answered by email.

Names of people requesting tickets will be required along with one contact number for a group. Tickets will be free and there will be a charity collection at the gate.

Brigade’s events manager Bertie Faulkner said: “We expect a big demand for tickets and will try to accommodate as many as possible for this very special occasion while adhering to the strict safety guidelines.”

Before the 2.30pm start, a clock in memory of Roy Torrens donated by the Cricket Writers of Ireland will be unveiled by his widow Joan.

All the Ireland X1 taking the field played for Ireland during the 12 year period Torrens was team manager and will be led by North West legend William Porterfield who has a total of 303 caps.