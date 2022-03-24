Funding boost for North West Cricket Union
The North West Cricket Union is set to benefit from new Department for Communities funding to boost the number of cricket development staff in schools.
The Union was successful in securing funding for three new ‘JobStart’ positions that are fully funded by Department for Communities and will allow the Union to increase it’s school and club participation programme.
The new staff are: Mollie Devine - School and Club Participation Coach,; Graham Kennedy - School and Club Participation Coach and Sarah Black - Cricket Support Officer.
North West Cricket Union General Manager, Peter McCartney, explained how the funding will support grassroots cricket.
“This new DFC funding means we can go into more schools, more often and help grow the interest in cricket from an early age," he stated.
"David Scanlon is running a brilliant Primary Schools programme with a real focus on linking the kids we see in schools into our clubs.
"We plan to run a number of school events in our clubs this summer term and with our new development staff we can look forward to a really busy summer of school and club cricket.”
North West Primary School Cricket Initiative schools for 2021/22 are as follows: Artigarvan PS; Ballykelly PS; Bready Jubilee PS; Castletown NS, Donegal; Cumber Claudy PS; Donemana PS; Drumachose PS; Drumahoe PS; Ebrington PS; Eglinton PS; Glendermott PS; Limavady Central PS; Lisnagelvin PS; Newbuildings PS; Raphoe NS, Donegal; Sion Mills PS and Strabane PS.