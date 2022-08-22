News you can trust since 1772
Gerard Porter captain of Burndennett Seconds who won League 3 cup beating North Fermanagh on Sunday.

Glendermott claim impressive Sperrin Springs Cup win

A Nathan McGuire half century steered Glendermott to a convincing nine wicket win over Ardmore, at Strabane Park, in Sunday’s Sperrin Springs cup final.

By Lawrence Moore
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:43 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:45 pm

Down at the Bleachgreen, Burndennett IIs recorded a 98-run win over North Fermanagh in a sporting League 3 final.

Fermanagh didn’t go home empty handed however, skipper GraemeFitzpatrick and his players picking up their trophy and medals as league winners after the game.

1. Presentation Weekend

Sperrin Springs Cup winners, Glendermott

Photo: Lawrence Moore

2. Presentation Weekend

Davy Caldwell of the Derry Midweek League presents the Sperrin Springs Cup to Glendermott captain, Ben Mills.

Photo: Lawrence Moore

3. Presentation Weekend

North West Cricket Union President Connie McAllister presents League 3 title trophy to Graeme Fitzpatrick, captain of North Fermanagh

Photo: Lawrence Moore

4. Presentation Weekend

Nathan McGuire (Glendermott) receives his man-of-the-match award from Umpire, Norman Allen.

Photo: Lawrence Moore

