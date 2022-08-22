Glendermott claim impressive Sperrin Springs Cup win
A Nathan McGuire half century steered Glendermott to a convincing nine wicket win over Ardmore, at Strabane Park, in Sunday’s Sperrin Springs cup final.
By Lawrence Moore
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:43 pm
Down at the Bleachgreen, Burndennett IIs recorded a 98-run win over North Fermanagh in a sporting League 3 final.
Fermanagh didn’t go home empty handed however, skipper GraemeFitzpatrick and his players picking up their trophy and medals as league winners after the game.
