Young girl developing her hurling skill at the recent sports camp at Broadbridge Primary School. DER2130GS - 048 (Picture by George Sweeney)

IN PICTURES: Sports clubs work together

With no play park available throughout the summer, Eglinton Community Association decided to organise a summer scheme for the local children and issued a call to local sports clubs for help. The response was phenomenal!

By Kevin McLaughlin
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 10:50 am

Eglinton CC, City of Derry Rugby Club, Institute FC, St Mary’s Faughanvale GAC and Na Magha hurling and camogie club all came together, running two separate week long courses, the second of which gets underway this Monday, as children from 5 to 10 years old all get the opportunity to participate in a cross community, multi-skilled scheme at Broadbridge Primary School.

1. EGLINTON'S MULTI-SKILLED SUMMER SCHEME

Gerry Matthews, Na Magha, pictured with some of the children who took part in the recent sports camp at Broadbridge Primary School. DER2130GS - 049 (Picture by George Sweeney)

Photo: Pictures by George Sweeney

Buy photo

2. EGLINTON'S MULTI-SKILLED SUMMER SCHEME

Budding hurlers get in some practice at the recent sports camp at Broadbridge Primary School. DER2130GS - 050 (Picture by George Sweeney)

Buy photo

3. EGLINTON'S MULTI-SKILLED SUMMER SCHEME

Boys and girls enjoy cricket, with Gary McDaid from Eglinton Cricket Club, at the recent sports camp at Broadbridge Primary School. DER2130GS - 051 (Picture by George Sweeney)

Buy photo

4. EGLINTON'S MULTI-SKILLED SUMMER SCHEME

Action during a cricket match at the recent children’s sports camp at Broadbridge Primary School. DER2130GS - 052 (Picture by George Sweeney)

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 4