Long’s SuperValu League action returns this weekend

Runs for Brigade skipper Andy Britton against Donemana, during last week's Sports Hub senior cup win. Picture by Lawrence Moore

​The cup semi-finals will be played on Sunday July 2nd but that apart it’s pretty much now all about league positions ahead of the end of season split, where those top eight in this season’s table will form next year’s North West Premier Division.

Everyone will be hoping the great weather continues as the league campaign starts to hot up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The uneven number of sides means there won’t be a week when everyone has played the same amount of matches - Ardmore for example have only played twice ahead of their trip to the Boathole on Sunday - which might partly explain why the Bleachgreen boys remain the league’s only unbeaten team.

The visitors, who will be looking to bounce back after last weekend’s Sports Hub senior cup exit, head to Donegal as favourites, however buoyed by a couple of wins of their own, and last weekend’s record-breaking performance against Letterkenny - David Anthony’s side will be no pushover.

Leaders Killyclooney, soundly beaten by Bready in last weekend’s Sam Jeffrey Shield face another very difficult afternoon as they go to Eglinton.

The villagers have picked up the pace in recent weeks and the form of Liam Doherty at the top of the order has certainly aided the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eglinton have won only one of their four league matches however and will feel they need the points from this one.

’Clooney’s Blayde Capell had a very quiet day by his huge standards last weekend so the home side will be keen to ensure he doesn’t take it out on them.

Glendermott are still searching for their first points, but the Rectory boys head to in-form Fox Lodge on Saturday.

Aaron Heywood’s team are taking all before them domestically at the minute and have a repeat of last season’s cup final against Newbuildings looming in this year’s last four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Securing a top eight place looks well on course for the Foxes this season and they look well capable of making it four from five against Ben Mills’ strugglers.

Brigade could take outright leadership at the top this weekend if Eglinton beat ’Clooney and they get a bonus points win at Strabane Park.

The Red Caps have been a little in and out of late but have a solid look about them when they get it right. Aaron Gillespie’s team look sure to be involved in the shake-up come the end of the season, but with the Beechgrove side really hitting their straps at the minute it would be a surprise if Andy Britton’s men slipped up on Saturday.

Bready will be hot favourites as they make the short trip to Burndennett while there is currently nothing between Coleraine and Bonds Glen in the league table as they meet at Sandel Lodge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad