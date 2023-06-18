News you can trust since 1772
Lucy McGranaghan makes super series debut

In the women’s game, local wicket-keeper Lucy McGranaghan made her debut for the Dragons in Sunday’s 50-over Super Series game against the Typhoons at YMCA’s ground, Claremont Road in Dublin.
By Staff Reporter
Published 18th Jun 2023, 17:20 BST- 1 min read
The 18-year old has been working hard on her game over the past few seasons, playing with Sion Mills in the North West Intermediate ranks and Strabane in the senior women’s league.

She is also of course the Union’s first-choice ’keeper for the Women Warriors and the Super Series call-up is testimony to that effort and commitment.

It’s also another indication of the progress being made here in the women’s game as Lucy is lining out today alongside Dragons regulars Mollie Devine, Alana Craig and Jenni Jackson.

Both Kia McCartney (injury) and Zara Craig (University) are also expected to return in the near future as well so there could soon well be up to six locals in the Dragons’ squad.

