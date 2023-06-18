Lucy McGranaghan

The 18-year old has been working hard on her game over the past few seasons, playing with Sion Mills in the North West Intermediate ranks and Strabane in the senior women’s league.

She is also of course the Union’s first-choice ’keeper for the Women Warriors and the Super Series call-up is testimony to that effort and commitment.

It’s also another indication of the progress being made here in the women’s game as Lucy is lining out today alongside Dragons regulars Mollie Devine, Alana Craig and Jenni Jackson.