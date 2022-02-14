Mixed start for Brigade in Spain
Brigade’s European Cricket League adventure got off to a fairly mixed start on Monday as they finished a busy day with a win and a defeat on the Costa Del Sol.
Andy Britton’s team’s lack of experience in the format and surface probably found them out a bit in Game 1 where Griffins CC from Guernsey proved too strong.
A superb performance from Luke Le Tissier - undoubtedly related to the former Southampton and England midfielder - was Brigade’s undoing as they went down by 53 runs.
Le Tissier smashed 6 fours and 3 sixes in his 50 as the Channel Islanders posted 129-5 in their 10 overs. David Barr was best with the ball claiming 2-19 for his side.
Le Tissier then swapped bat for ball, picking up 4-14 as Brigade were bowled out for 79 in reply - Graeme McCarter top scoring with 30 (4 fours, 1 six). Barr (15), Iftikhar Hussain (12) and Ryan Macbeth (10) were the only others to make double figures in a disappointing loss.
Things did improve after lunch for the North West outfit as they then beat Indo-Bulgaria by seven wickets in their second outing.
Batting first, Indo were restricted to 64-8 with Chris Webster (20) faring best for them. Ryan Barr (2-8) and Macbeth (2-12) topped the bowling returns with a wicket each for Hussain, David Barr and McCarter.
The Beechgrove side were able to chase those down fairly comfortably, but did need all but 4 deliveries of their 10 overs to get over the line.
Adam McDaid batted superbly to make 42 not out off 28 balls (5 fours to sixes) and his 40-run partnership with Hussain (17) was enough to seal the win.
Skipper Britton is well aware his side has work to do tomorrow to guarantee that all-important top three finish that would see them into Thursday’s round-robin series of games.