Mixed start for Brigade in Spain

Brigade captain Andy Britton celebrating last season's NW Senior Cup success.

Andy Britton’s team’s lack of experience in the format and surface probably found them out a bit in Game 1 where Griffins CC from Guernsey proved too strong.

A superb performance from Luke Le Tissier - undoubtedly related to the former Southampton and England midfielder - was Brigade’s undoing as they went down by 53 runs.

Le Tissier smashed 6 fours and 3 sixes in his 50 as the Channel Islanders posted 129-5 in their 10 overs. David Barr was best with the ball claiming 2-19 for his side.

Le Tissier then swapped bat for ball, picking up 4-14 as Brigade were bowled out for 79 in reply - Graeme McCarter top scoring with 30 (4 fours, 1 six). Barr (15), Iftikhar Hussain (12) and Ryan Macbeth (10) were the only others to make double figures in a disappointing loss.

Things did improve after lunch for the North West outfit as they then beat Indo-Bulgaria by seven wickets in their second outing.

Batting first, Indo were restricted to 64-8 with Chris Webster (20) faring best for them. Ryan Barr (2-8) and Macbeth (2-12) topped the bowling returns with a wicket each for Hussain, David Barr and McCarter.

The Beechgrove side were able to chase those down fairly comfortably, but did need all but 4 deliveries of their 10 overs to get over the line.

Adam McDaid batted superbly to make 42 not out off 28 balls (5 fours to sixes) and his 40-run partnership with Hussain (17) was enough to seal the win.