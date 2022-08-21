News you can trust since 1772
Newbuildings players celebrate clinching the Premier Division title. Picture by Lawrence Moore

Newbuildings claim their first ever Long's Supervalu Premier Division title

Newbuildings put their North West Senior Cup heartache behind them to clinch their first ever Long's Supervalu Premier Division title.

By Sports Desk
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 3:55 pm

The Foyle View outfit went into the game knowing that a bonus points win was required against Ardmore to see them claim the big prize and they duly did just that, after the obligatory second-innings scare of course.

There was also congratulations to all at Bonds Glen cricket club. What a proud day for the club and what a superb effort from everyone involved, as their men's and women's team picked up silverware.

1. Prize Giving Day

Newbuildings Premier League Champions.

Photo: Lawrence Moore

2. Prize Giving Day

Irish International Alana Dalzell was part of the Bready team that won the League 1 title.

Photo: Lawrence Moore

3. Prize Giving Day

North West President Connie McAllister presents the Championship trophy to David Cooke, Bonds Glen captain.

Photo: Lawrence Moore

4. Prize Giving Day

Bready Seconds, League One champions.

Photo: Lawrence Moore

Premier Division
