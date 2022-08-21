Newbuildings claim their first ever Long's Supervalu Premier Division title
Newbuildings put their North West Senior Cup heartache behind them to clinch their first ever Long's Supervalu Premier Division title.
By Sports Desk
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 3:55 pm
The Foyle View outfit went into the game knowing that a bonus points win was required against Ardmore to see them claim the big prize and they duly did just that, after the obligatory second-innings scare of course.
There was also congratulations to all at Bonds Glen cricket club. What a proud day for the club and what a superb effort from everyone involved, as their men's and women's team picked up silverware.
