NW Cricket: Bready, Bonds Glen and Donemana on the cup trail

Bready celebrate a wicket during the weekend's Sam Jeffrey final

In a thrilling finale, Coleraine’s Paddy Carson was trapped lbw by Ian Young just as the rain had arrived and with the Bannsiders one run ahead on DLS. That turned out to be the final action as players and umpires ran for cover and a bemused Coleraine were left to reflect on a desperate turn of luck.

That final wicket changed the scene completely, with Bready now five in front and yet another trophy was heading to Magheramason.

Coleraine had gained a narrow 6-run lead in the first innings. David Rankin's 91 and 43 from Ryan Clarke saw Bready race to 142-0 batting first, before Matthew Hutchinson (3-33) and Scott Campbell (3-34) ripped out the middle order for 215 all out.

Donemana IIs won the Ulster Plate on Sunday.

Marcus Poskitt top scored with 46 as he, Matty Smyth (42) and Scott Campbell (20) gave their side a solid platform at 103-1 early on. Here too however, the bowling side, led by Jordan McCorkell (4-54), and Irosh Samarasooriya (2-24) reined control in and it took cameos from Stephen Hutchinson and Ravi Karunaratne to steer Coleraine to their narrow lead.

Overnight rain meant a much-delayed start of 2pm on Saturday, however due to an agreement to use the Senior Cup final regulations, only 10 overs a side were lost .

Bready batted through their 40 overs to make a much more commanding 223-6; Rankin again top scoring with 65 as Coleraine were set 218 to win; but once again the Sandel Lodge outfit came flying out in reply.

Poskitt followed up his first innings knock with another 56 while Ravi Karunaratne's 35 and 34 from Matty Hutchinson got Coleraine to 138-3 before the picture changed one last time. Young was again to the fore, his 2-32 including the wickets of Hutchinson and then crucially Carson as Bready nicked it at the death.

Jamie Huey receives the Ulster Plate from NW President Connie McAllister

There were three Long's SuperValu league games as well, Killyclooney regaining form with a 46-run success over bottom-of-the-table Burndennett.

Blayde Capell was in the runs again, 58 for the South African, with Giles Moan adding 23 and Alan Colhoun 19 in their 144 all out. John McGettigan (4-8), Mark Pollock (3-30) and Corey Roulston (2-46) did the damage with the ball for 'Dennett, but once again the batting failed to fire.

Niall McDonnell's 32 was the best of their 98 all out, ensuring a comfortable win for 'Clooney.

St Johnston are now right in the top eight mix after edging past Bond’s Glen by 22 runs in a game reduced to 29 overs. David Lapsley hit 59, Graeme McCarter 46 and David Anthony 38 in a total of 193-7; two wickets apiece for David Cooke and Heinrich Roberts for the Bee Gees.

David Cooke (52*) and Raymond Curry (51) did what they could, however McCarter's 3-39 helped get the Saints over the line.

And Glendermott posted just their second league win of the season at home to Ballyspallen. Manav Chhabra made 40 and Ian Cooke 34 in the Rectory side's 211-9; James Thompson best with the ball (4-28) for 'Spallen.

Andy Christie's 45 kept the home side honest, however 4-34 for JJ O'Brien and 2-25 from Alan Johnson saw the Bonds Street outfit collect the points.

On Sunday, Donemana IIs lifted the Ulster Plate after a 46-run win over NCU side Muckamore at the Holm. Mark Moore's 37 and 36 from James Britton helped the Tyrone side to 148 all out. Donemana refused to let their opponents settle in reply, Adam Britton with 4-25 as Muckamore's top order collapsed to 35-5, Graham Boyd (4-21) wrapping up the win.

Two races have now developed in the senior league: Brigade, Ardmore, Killyclooney and Bready currently filling the top four with six teams now battling for the remaining four spots.

The title challengers are separated by 19 points, however Ardmore have played a game less and Killyclooney one more.

Brigade went to the top following a 56-run win at Ballyspallen. Half centuries from Cameron Melly (65) and Ryan Macbeth (53) helped the Beechgrove side to a subdued 217 all out with Jamie O'Brien (2-7) and Stuart Kennedy (2-47) among seven different wicket-takers.

'Spallen have struggled with the bat and despite 41 from Zeeshan Malik they were unable to keep pace in reply. Iftikhar Hussain (2-19) and Ryan Macbeth (2-24) were best with the ball as the wickets were once again shared out, with Brigade mopping up all the points.

It's been a great weekend for Killyclooney who beat Burndennett on Saturday and then followed that up with a narrow 2-wicket win at Fox Lodge on Sunday. It'll come as a surprise to no-one that Blayde Capell top-scored on both days; his half century at 'Dennett followed by 38 at Ballymagorry as the visitors only just chased down the home side's modest 112 (revised to 110 by DLS).

Three wickets apiece for Aaron Heywood and Jonny Robinson meant the Foxies were right in it until the end but Gordon's unbroken ninth wicket partnership with Jordan Nelson got Timmy Dougherty's men back into the title race.

Ardmore didn't get things their own way as Niall McDonnell's century almost caused the upset of the weekend at the Bleachgreen. Chasing a revised 191 from 34 overs, the Strabane schoolteacher hit 9 fours and 5 sixes in his excellent 103.

Unfortunately for the visitors, Mark Doherty with 25 was the only other player to make double figures.

Earlier, Rachit Gaur made 68, Zimmermann 38 and Aviwe Mgijima 35 in the home side's 213-6 while Conan Pollock (3-43) and Mark Pollock (2-35) were best with the ball before rain meant a DLS review.

Sunday's fourth and final Long's SuperValu league game, Strabane recorded their fourth win of the season; denting Eglinton's recent winning run.

Nasir Nawar hit 61, Kevin Gallagher 30, Uzman Azhar 24 and Conor Graham 22 as the Red Caps posted 154-6 in 40 overs; Liam Doherty (3-12) best with the ball for the villagers.

Doherty top scored in the reply too- his 29 and 19 from Mattie Mills the best of Eglinton's reply of 94. Azhar picked up 3-28 in a win that means Eglinton will need to win at least one of their three remaining league games to stay in the top eight hunt.

Meanwhile, ​the League 3 final wasn't quite as topsy-turvy as the Sammy Jeffrey Shield, albeit Bond’s Glen did turn over a 37-run first innings deficit to account for Drummond by 92.

The damage was all done in the second innings as the Roe Valley team were bowled out for just 76, having been set 168 to win the trophy. Dylan Holmes (19) fared best with the bat while Samuel Haslett (3-11), Raymond Cleminson (2-11), Richard Barr (2-25) and David Robinson (2-26) did a real number on the Drummond order.

The first innings was a different story as Jarvis Ritchie (3-16), Andrew Doey (3-29) and Vicky Chaudhary (2-15) had given Drummond the upper hand; Robinson's 21 the best of Bond’s Glen 112-9 first up.