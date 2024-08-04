Alan Johnson gets Usman Azhar lbw at Strabane Park. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

With the weekend’s inclement weather, there was a stop-start feel to the domestic cricket programme despite some intriguing action in both sections of the Long's SuperValu league.

And while Donemana currently lead the way in Section 1, it’s Eglinton who continue to hog the headlines as a seventh league win on the bounce took them second with a four wicket verdict over Bready. Skipper Ian Young top scored for the visitors with 21 in their disappointing 96 all out; Robbie Millar with 3-19 and his brother Jamie 2-18 excellent for the villagers.

Gavin Roulston had made 17 in the first innings, but his spell with the ball nearly pulled the rug from under Eglinton. The Warriors all-rounder claimed 5-25 from eight overs as the hosts slipped to 73-6 in the chase before Robbie Millar (15*) and Andy Lucas (14*) got the job done.

Newbuildings’ game against Brigade on Sunday was abandoned with the visitors in all sorts of trouble at 23-6. However, as this was a first attempt, they’ll have a second bite. Gareth McKeegan's team's blushes were spared in that one meaning Donemana are now seven points clear of Eglinton and 21 ahead of the Senior Cup winners after a nervy two-wicket win at the Bleachgreen.

Letterkenny captain Gopi Siva receives the League 1 Cup from Nw Cricket President Connie McAllister. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

Rachit Gaur made 44 and Ciaran Roundtree 32 for the outgoing champions, but they slumped to 101-8 batting first after Rumesh Buddhika had claimed figures of 4-56. Enter Muhammad Edrees for Ardmore however and he blasted 4 sixes and a four in a quick-fire 36 that helped the batting side add 65 for the last two wickets, and a final total of 166.

Afternoon rain saw Donemana's target reduced to 142 from 32 overs but they looked in trouble at 118-8 after Andy McBrine was out for 34 and Buddhika for 24. Harry Zimmermann had figures of 3-7 from his first six overs and he took the last with the leaders still needing eight. Billy Dougherty was up for the challenge however and after two singles, he clubbed the third for 6 and a dramatic win.

In the division's other game, Coleraine had a bloodless victory over Killyclooney at Sandel Lodge. Kenzie Hall made 25 at the top of 'Clooney's order but Gareth Burns (3-12), Lee Ritchie (3-26), Rory Knox (2-0) and Cephas Zhuwao (2-15) combined to restrict the Tyrone side to just 74 all out. Matthew Hutchinson (36*) and Craig Averill (31*) ensured maximum points for the Bannsiders.

It was one of those days in Section 2 as well with the top two, Strabane and St Johnston, both losing. In fact both technically lost twice as their respective Sunday replays against Burndennett and Fox Lodge were washed out for a second time!

Ross Dougherty lobs a catch to Brigade's Marcello Piedt. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

The Red Caps made heavy weather of their Saturday innings as they set a target of 132-8 from 40 overs at home to an improving Glendermott. Aaron Gillespie fared best with 42 with Nasir Nawar adding 34 but they struggled to cope with Ben Mills (3-31), Trevor Britton (2-14) and Alan Johnson (2-19).

There were no such problems for the Bond’s Street team however; Mills hitting 8 fours and 4 sixes in an unbeaten 70 for an 8-wicket DLS win.

The Saints couldn't take advantage with Divan Posthumus and David Cooke proving the thorn in their side as they went down by six wickets at Bond’s Glen. Graeme McCarter hit 6 fours and 3 sixes in an unbeaten 53 as the Donegal team made 153-7 from their reduced 28 overs; Deepak Reddy adding 38 with Sam Kincaid (3-21) and Posthumus (2-42) best with the ball.

At 42-4 the hosts looked in trouble but a 117-run unbroken stand between Posthumus (75*- 8 fours, 5 sixes) and Cooke (26*) saw them over the line.

Imran Rafiq edges behind and is caught by Simon Olphert. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

Fox Lodge moved third after a solid all-round effort from Gayan Maneeshan against Burndennett. Niall McDonnell hit 5 fours and 4 sixes in his 57 with Andy Barr chipping in with 33 in 'Dennett's 183; Maneeshan with 3-30, Jason Milligan 3-31 and Levi Kerr 2-13 for the Ballymagorry men. The Sri Lankan then top scored with 63 as the Foxes comfortably passed the target with five wickets to spare.

And The Nedd came within a whisker of their first win as they lost by just 5 runs (DLS) at home to Ballyspallen. Tevyn Walcott hit 11 fours and 5 sixes (and a 5) as he made 111, with James Cusack also getting a 5 in his 41. Cameos from Kyle Morrow (36), Luke Gilfillan (26) and Stuart Kennedy (23) saw 'Spallen post 257-7 from their 40 before rain intervened. Reuben Wilson (3-28) was the pick of the bowlers.

Neal Stewart was in top form too, a 152-run partnership between him and Wylie sent the game deep as The Nedd were set a DLS target of 188 from 24, 57 runs from five more overs. Stewart threw the kitchen sink at it, 9 sixes and 5 fours in his 94 not out, but 'Spallen held on.

Letterkenny were celebrating the club's biggest prize to date on Saturday after they overturned a 30-run first innings deficit to win the League 1 Cup with a 105-run victory over Brigade at Beechgrove. The Donegal side dominated the two-innings contest, save for a 98-run eighth wicket stand in Brigade's first innings between Andrew Baggley and Nick Gray that allowed the hosts to recover from 101-7 to add another 100.

Earlier, Vignesh Ethiraj had top scored with 60 in Letterkenny's competitive 171 all out. There were two wickets apiece for Baggley, Cameron Nawn, Ewan Wilson and Charlie Gault for Brigade but bar Baggley's 82, the Beechgrove side didn't really fare much better.

Wasiq Riaz returned superb figures of 4-25 with Vamsi Dasari claiming 2-44 as they left Brigade an awkward 161 to win batting fourth. Jay Scott's 20 was the best of the reply as Riaz was again bang on form with 4-16, Rammes chipping in with 2-11 as Letterkenny won comfortably.