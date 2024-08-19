Brigade players can't believe that Newbuildings' Ross Hunter hasn't been given out. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

​Three teams now look to be in contention for the Long's SuperValu Premier Division as Newbuildings threw their hat into the title ring with a nail-biting win at Beechgrove on Sunday, while St Johnston's defeat at home to Burndennett means Strabane have now been confirmed as Section Two champions.

Both sides lined up at Brigade knowing they would more than likely have to win all three of their remaining fixtures to lift the title, and having reduced the cup winners to 23-6 in the first attempt before the rain arrived, Andy Britton's side would have found it a bitter pill to swallow when the visitors then bowled them out for just 82 in Sunday's replay.

Trent McKeegan was the man of the hour for Newbuildings as he claimed 5-26, with Ross Dougherty chipping in with 3-20, while with the bat, David Barr's patient 25, Marcello Piedt's 21 and 19 from skipper Britton was the best the home side could muster.

It looked miles short, but the spinners were getting plenty of help on a sharply turning track with Barr (3-16) and Macbeth (3-17) pulling their side right back into the contest. Dougherty fared best with 20 for the batting side while Mark Hanna made 16 at the top of the order, and when the ninth wicket fell, Newbuildings were still eight runs short of their target.

Trent McKeegan with the winning run as Newbuildings beat Brigade in a thriller. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

Once again it was left to McKeegan though, the bowler pulling Barr for six to tie it up before getting the single needed to propel his side into title contention.

Mathematically at least, Brigade aren't completely out of it. but this coming Saturday sees leaders Eglinton finish their campaign at home to Coleraine with Donemana entertaining the now officially relegated Killyclooney. Newbuildings currently sit 20 points behind in third but they have two games to play- at home to Ardmore and away to 'Clooney and two wins in those (with 6 of the 10 available bonus points) would see Gareth McKeegan's men complete the league and cup double.

The waters are muddied however by the fact that both Ardmore and Coleraine are fighting to avoid seventh place in the table and a potential promotion/relegation play-off, so both Eglinton and Newbuildings are taking on sides with plenty of incentive of their own.

The Bleachgreen team were posting only their third league win of the season as they beat Killyclooney by six wickets on Sunday, Dharm Singh with 51 and Rachit Gaur 44 in a 91-run opening stand as Ardmore chased down the visitors' 136 comfortably enough.

Marcello Piedt with a huge six as Brigade lose to Newbuildings on Sunday. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

Earlier, Jason Wallace had made 36 and Jordan Connor 33 for the Tyrone outfit with Conor Brolly marking his return to the Ardmore team with a very good spell of 4-20.

Losing the couple of bonus points with the game in the bag will probably frustrate Gaur a touch but at least they've given themselves a chance of scrapping for the safety of sixth place.

In Section 2, the Red Caps began the long trek back to Tyrone following their National Cup final defeat to Rush at the Mardyke in Cork and while it might feel like mixed emotions for Kevin Gallagher's side, there is little doubt that their prime objective for 2024 has been achieved with two games to spare.

In their National Cup decider, a classy knock of 89 from Rush's overseas man, Josh Doyle, and an unbeaten 43 from former North West Warrior Jared Barnes saw the Leinster side post a massive 281-8 from their 40 overs with Aaron Gillespie top scoring with 41 in Strabane's reply of 155.

NW Cricket Union President Connie presents U18 trophy to Brigade skipper, James Smallwoods on Sunday. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

It wasn't to be for Strabane, however they can now focus all their attention on this weekend's Sam Jeffrey final at the Bleachgreen where the Saints will provide stern opposition again.

The Donegal men were left frustrated on Sunday when, having put Burndennett in to bat, Niall McDonnell made 54, Mark Pollock 33, Galvin Pollock 24 and Marty Mehaffey 22 in a total of 180-8.

Graeme McCarter was best with the ball (3-29) while David Barnard and Michael Rankin picked up two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Jack Macbeth top scored in the reply with 51 with David Anthony adding 39 and Matthew Orr 25* but the father and son team of Stephen (2-28) and Ross McCay (3-25) did enough to see the visitors seal a second win of the weekend and leave the Saints to rue their luck.

Heinrich Roberts hit 85, David Cooke 41*, Samuel Haslett 37 , Simon Killen 34 and Pushpender Singh 21 as Bond’s Glen posted 242-5 at Ballyspallen.

Roberts then swapped bat for ball and returned figures of 5-16 while Haslett and Kyle Moore chipped in with two wickets apiece as 'Spallen were bowled out for 71 in reply.

And finally for this weekend, Coleraine IIs were presented with the League 3 trophy after winning the title with a game to spare.