NW Warriors skipper Andy McBrine.

The one certainty is that there will be a new name on the trophy come the weekend; a win for the home side would see them claim the title while any other result would mean the Reds taking the spoils.

This is the only one of the three formats the Warriors have yet to win and Boyd Rankin would dearly love to put that right at the village venue on Friday.

With William Porterfield now retired, the hosts have brought in Newbuildings batsman Ryan Hunter as they look to add depth to the order.

The former Donemana and Brigade player has been in outstanding form for the Foyleview side this season and has earned his recall for the weekend’s showdown.

Elsewhere, selectors have kept faith with pretty much the same squad that has served them well to this point, albeit there will be one or two glances skywards given the recent spell of weather.