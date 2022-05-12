Northern Knights' Paul Stirling skies NW Warriors Ryan Macbeth ball and is caught by wicket-keeper Stephen Doheny. Picture by Lawrence Moore

Andy McBrine's men must have felt they had the contest firmly in their grasp at half way, having won the toss and bowled the visitors out for a modest 123. Graham Hume was in scintillating form with the ball early on; the former Coleraine man eventually returning figures of 4-18 from his 10 overs.

Ryan Macbeth (3-29) was bang on the money as well, with only debutant Ani Chore (48) offering much in the way of resistance from the Knights. The North Down 'keeper/batsman played really well, hitting 5 boundaries in his knock, with Ross Adair's 14 the next best effort with the bat.

Granted, conditions were far from ideal, however the home side were soon struggling themselves in the chase.

Ruhan Pretorius was proving particularly troublesome and the South African sent down an impressive straight ten over spell to finish with figures of 3-21, including the wicket of Graham Kennedy from his final delivery.

Credit Matthew Foster too though; his 1-9 from 6 overs also helped to really put the brakes on the Warriors' chase.

Andy McBrine (15) and William Porterfield (13) tried to give their side a foothold in the innings but the rain arrived with William McClintock (12*) and Hume looking to get them back into the match at 61-5.

And despite the odd chance of things clearing up, the players never got back out after that- the Warriors still 12 short of the par score of 73 in the final reckoning.

A disappointing defeat for Boyd Rankin's charges if truth be told on a day when both sides found it hard to get going.