Proud Fox Lodge captain, Aaron Heywood, proudly shows off the Sports Hub North West Senior Cup to his grandfather and club stalwart, Jackie Heywood following Saturday's dramatic victory over Newbuildings in Eglinton. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

In a fantastic encounter, 'The Foxies', thanks to Geeth Kumara, Brian Allen and 'Payer of the match' Jonny Robinson, secured a five wicket win over Newbuildings after one of the best finals in living memory. The scenes at the end spoke volumes about what the win meant to the club and for Heywood, he was thrilled to lead his home town club to their first ever Senior cup success.

“To be honest I’m a wee bit lost for words, but I think over two days that sums this club up,” insisted the 'Foxies' skipper, “I think everyone knows how much the club means to me but since I have become captain all I've wanted to do was win a trophy for my grandad (Jackie Heywood) while he’s still here to see it, so to win the biggest of them all, with him there watching as proud as punch, in his Fox Lodge suit from many moons ago, it’s an incredible feeling.

Fox Lodge captain, Aaron Heywood, nearly clears the pavilion as he jumps for joy after finally getting his hands on the Sports Hub North West Senior Cup in Eglinton on Saturday. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

Heywood praised the club's professional Geeth Kumara, but saved a special mention to duo Allen and Robinson after their cup glory.

“People know how good Brian Allen is but this week in my playing career I have seen the best Brian that I have ever seen,” he explained, “He had the bit between his teeth all week and he had the desire to win. He was incredible. He played with his heart and for Fox Lodge and Jonny Bap (Robinson) was another man. Jonny has won numerous senior cups I think with Brigade but I know that one means a lot to him today.”

The 24-year-old said he wanted to savour every moment of a day that will go down in Fox Lodge and North West cricket history.