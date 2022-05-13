Sportshub NW Senior Cup starts busy weekend programme

Bready will fancy their chances against Glendermott, at Magheramason.

First up on Saturday it’s the opening round of this season’s Sportshub Senior Cup with eight ties down for decision in the seeded draw.

Holders, Brigade, will entertain St. Johnston in what could be one of the lively encounters while potentially the tie of the day sees perennial winners, Donemana, make the short journey into Strabane Park.

It wasn’t that long ago that this fixture wouldn’t have been out of place as the cup final itself, but with the Red Caps having struggled a bit of late, the visitors will travel as hot favourites to progress.

In fairness it’s a bit of a free hit for Strabane and they will no doubt quietly fancy their chances.

Bready will hope to overcome Glendermott at Magheramason and Coleraine will look to make their home advantage count as they entertain Ballyspallen while Ardmore will be made to work by Burndennett if they are to progress.

Bond’s Glen could surprise a few sides this season but they do look up against it with Newbuildings providing their first round opposition. Killyclooney were well beaten by Fox Lodge already this season but will be a different proposition on Saturday while The Nedd are very likely to struggle against Eglinton.

A reminder that Senior Cup games are 50 overs a side and will therefore start at 11am.