William McClintock dominates brilliant start to Long’s SuperValu League

Fox Lodge’s Mattie Clarke is bowled against St. Johnston on Saturday.(Photo: Lawrence Moore)

Local clubs have had to wait for the best part of two years to get back to playing longer format cricket and they certainly made the best of it on Saturday with some thrilling action in the new Long’s SuperValu Senior League.

Early indications would suggest the new format could prove very popular after a day when supporters were finally able to see the cream of local cricket in full flow. Star billing goes to William McClintock as the Warriors batsman produced a wonderful innings after his side had slumped to a precarious 29-4 at home to Coleraine. McClintock and Dean Mehaffey (20) posted a 93-run stand as Donemana recovered in the middle overs, but the real fireworks came when Dwayne McGerrigle took over from Mehaffey.

McGerrigle and McClintock added 190 in a 99-ball partnership ending with McClintock out for 195, his innings including 12 fours and 21 sixes! Rory Knox and Stephen Hutchinson picked up three wickets apiece for the visitors but, by the end, the hosts had posted a whopping 342 and Coleraine never got close.

St. Johnston's Jack Macbeth trapped lbw by Fox Lodge's Gareth Heywood. (Photo: Lawrence Moore)

Skipper Hutchinson top scored with 34 with Scott Campbell adding 32 and Gareth Burns 27 not out in a reply of 175. Jordan McGonigle bowled superbly to finish with 5-22 and Willie McBrine 3-51 as the Senior Cup holders flexed their muscles right from the get-go.

There were two centuries at Bond’s Glen where Ardmore also started with a flourish. The ‘Bee Gees’ batted first and would have been delighted to post 209-4 in their 40 overs with another new Warriors recruit under Gary Wilson, Raymond Curry, making 104. The youngster hit 7 fours and 8 sixes in his impressive innings while Stephen Barr made 44 not out and skipper Johnny Haslett an unbeaten 22.

The Bleachgreen side had brought along their own centurion however, former skipper Peter Harrigan hitting 17 fours and 5 sixes in his 114 not out with Tyron Koen adding 31. Jarred Wilson, who is included in the Warriors squad for next week, picked up two wickets in the first innings and then hit five fours in a 7-ball 21 not out to wrap up a convincing win.

The big game of the day at Magheramason went the way of Bready as they posted a comfortable 60-run win over previously unbeaten Brigade. The hosts made a competitive 171 all out batting first with David Rankin (30), Steve Lazars (29) and Kat Bhavsar (27*) all contributing. Ross Allen and Ryan Barr shared six wickets for Brigade with Ryan Macbeth also claiming a brace.

The Beechgrove side’s batting was very flat however and in reply, Kyle Magee hit 38 with the next best being Macbeth’s late 13. Lazars with 3-22 and Davy Scanlon 2-14 ensured all the points stayed at Ballymagorry.

Closest game of the day was at the Boathole as St Johnston made their long-awaited return home with a battling win against Fox Lodge. Jonny Robinson’s hard-hitting 49 (5 fours, 3 sixes) gave the visitors’ innings a bit of impetus with help from Jason Milligan (29), TJ Nicholl (22) and Mattie Clarke (21). Dawie Barnard helped himself to four wickets for the hosts with Ian Macbeth and Michael Ranking picking up two apiece as the Foxies posted 172.

The Saints dug in but at 130-8 in their chase they were second favourites after two wickets each for Jamie McIntyre, Alistair Doherty, Gareth Heywood and Aaron Heywood had them on the ropes. Ian Macbeth was still there though and with a resilient Barnard at the other end, Macbeth’s unbeaten 65 (8 fours, 3 sixes) steered his side to a valuable win.

Newbuildings recorded a bloodless victory at Killyclooney to get their campaign off to a maximum-point start. Andrew Neill’s 29 was the best of Clooney’s 108 all out- Johnny Thompson picking up four wickets, Jason Dunn three and Trent McKeegan a couple for the visitors. Gareth McKeegan’s men wasted little time in knocking off the required runs with Mark Hanna hitting 7 fours and 6 sixes in his 68 not out and the skipper doing his bit with an unbeaten 38 at the other end for a 10-wicket margin.

Strabane carried over their solid start to the T20s as they won cosily at the Rectory. Two wickets each for Rhys Logue, Tanvir Hassan and Tom Harpur helped the Red Caps restrict their hosts to 122 all out, Reece Laird with 41, Craig Mooney (25) and Trevor McDermott (23) the scorers of note for Glendermott. An unbeaten 40 from skipper Aaron Gillespie, supported by solid knocks from Logue (31) and Kevin Gallagher (31) closed out an eight-wicket success despite a couple of wickets from Curtis Ross.