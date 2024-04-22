Culmore woman breaks Guinness World Record at London Marathon, fundraising for Bone Cancer Research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Yesterday, Claire Casselton broke the Guinness World Record for Fastest Marathon Dressed as a Skeleton (female), in a time of 3:51:01 in a tension-fuelled finish leaving only 162 seconds to spare. Claire ran the iconic 26.2 mile race dressed in a skeleton costume to raise funds and awareness for the Bone Cancer Research Trust (BCRT) and their #TeamBones campaign after her sister-in-law Carolyn was diagnosed with primary bone cancer last year.

In her thirties and with a young daughter, Carolyn has experienced first-hand the impact of BCRT's work. Previously a triathlete, Carolyn can no longer run or cycle, but her swimming is still amazing and she’s doing a great job adjusting to her new abilities.

BCRT plays a vital role in providing resources, conducting life-saving research, and offering invaluable support to patients and their families affected by bone cancer. Every 10 minutes, someone somewhere is diagnosed with bone cancer, and early detection is critical in improving survival rates.

Claire is congratulated by adjudicator Mark McKinley