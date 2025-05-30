The Daly's team who qualified for the semi-finals of the N.I. Snooker Team Championship semi-final in St. Patrick's Club Magherafelt. From left, Stephen Brady, Shea Moore, Peter Doherty, Darren Gavigan and Joe Porter (capt.).

​Daly's Bar are two matches away from being crowned the top snooker team in the north after defeating Longfield in the quarter-finals of the N.I. Team Championship at St. Patrick's Snooker Club in Magherafelt.

The four man Daly's team - consisting of Shea Moore, Stephen Brady, Peter Doherty and Joe Porter (with Darren Gavigan in reserve) - will now face Belfast's Blackstaff 'B' in the last four after the hard fought victory which saw a superb individual display from Doherty.

With each four frame match played simultaneously, the quarter-finals were a best of 16 format and Doherty got Daly's off to the best possible start, whitewashing Longfield's Philip O'Hagan 4-0, a performance that also saw the Derry player hit an impressive 71 break.

Stephen Brady too was in fine form, claiming three of the four frames against Jason O'Hagan in a 3-1 win and while both Moore and Porter trailed 2-1 in their matches against Gerald McCauley and Martin O'Hagan, the Daly's team had already hit the magic nine frame target for victory meaning there was no need to finish out final frames that both local players were well in charge of.

The local will now meet Steven McGurn's Blackstaff 'B' following their emphatic 9-3 victory over former champions, Antrim SC. The opening four frames were shared as Tommy Ireland and Roger Smyth got things underway but it was one way traffic from there as Sean Paul McAuley overcame the challenge of Alastair Wilson and Sean Paul took three of his four frames.

A couple of 40 breaks ensured Stephen Bradley’s 4-0 win over Ryan McQuillan while David O’Neill took the opening frame against Declan Lavery to see out the match.

Host club St Patrick's saw their 'A' team also through to the semi-finals following a hard fought victory over McKee’s. Paul Currie and Ciaran Kelly shared their match 2-2 while Brian Milne took on Paddy Quinn in the next match where the turning point was in frame four. Quinn looked certain to level at 2-2 but didn't screw back far enough and Milne went on to clear the last five balls for a 3-1 win.

The last two matches saw the McConville duo of Patrick and Shea taking on Colm Kelly and Owenie McKee. The opening two frames in each were shared to leave St. Pat’s 7-5 ahead. Colm and Patrick shared their last two frames while Shea took both against Owenie.