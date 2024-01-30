Derry athletes achieve 'oat-standin' results at Round 3 of Flahavan’s Primary School League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry athletes achieve oat-standing results at Round 3 of Flahavan’s Primary School League

Young athletes from across Derry have topped the leaderboard at the third round of the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League, which took place at Oakgrove College, Stradreagh on Friday.

Finishing first place in the girls’ race was Sadhbh Callan from Broadridge Primary School, Derry, followed by Hollybush Primary School pupils Maeve O’Donnell and Maria Devine, who placed in second and third place respectively.

L-R: Maeve O'Donnell in 2nd place, Sadhbh Callan in 1st place and Maria Devine in 3rd place.

Tomas McCloskey from Faughanvale Primary School, Eglinton, placed first in the boys’ race, followed by Paul Devine from Hollybush Primary School, Culmore in second and Aidan O’Donnell from Faughanvale Primary School in third place.

The pupils have also been competing in races in teams of six to collect points for their school. The top three schools in the girls’ team race were Hollybush Primary School, Broadbridge Primary School, and Eglinton Primary School, whilst St Patrick’s Primary School, Derry, Broadbridge Primary School, and Hollybush Primary School achieved top points in the boys’ team race.

The successful athletes are gearing up to take place in the final this February at Mallusk Playing Fields. The top 20 girls and top 20 boys will be invited to join the Flahavan’s Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad, a fantastic opportunity which will provide training sessions for the athletes over the next 12 months to support with their personal development.

This year’s league has been represented by County Down native and Flahavan’s ambassador Hannah Gilliland, who has been providing her top tips and advice to the young athletes throughout the league. Hannah will also pay a visit to the winning schools to meet and greet the young athletes starting out on their exciting athletic careers, following the final in February.

L-R: Paul Devine in 2nd place, Tomas McCloskey in 1st place and Aidan O'Donnell in 3rd place.

For further information on the league, please contact Athletics NI at [email protected] or 028 9060 2707.