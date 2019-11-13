Derry GAA partnership with JKC BMW will boost county's 'Go Games'

Derry senior football manager Rory Gallagher was recently on hand to officially launch a new partnership between JKC BMW Coleraine and Derry GAA.

The new arrangement will see one of the north west's leading BMW retailers give their support to the county's hugely successful 'Go Games' programme for a three year period.

Employing over 80 people across a number of sites in Coleraine, JKC are a private, locally owned family business who pride themselves on their established reputation for consistently delivering excellent customer service. Having held the BMW franchise since 1972 and the MINI franchise since 2001, the business continues to expand, growing the premium car segment in the north west area and beyond.

"We are delighted with the partnership between Derry GAA and JKC BMW," said Derry GAA chairman Brian Smith.

"Thousands of young people and families attend our 'Go Games' both at Owenbeg and across our county. 'Go Games' help sustain and develop our children's sporting lives and with the backing of JKC BMW, we will be rolling out initiatives to both strengthen and innovate this part of our games development programme in 2020 and beyond."

Niall MacFlynn, Head of Business with JKC BMW is keen to see the partnership progress, saying:

"The sporting image of the BMW brand is a perfect fit with what is one of the most important community and sporting organisations in the local area. We are pleased to be able to support the efforts of Derry GAA in promoting sport to local children and families within a safe and welcoming environment. We look forward to 2020 and wish all the Derry teams and clubs the best of luck for the years ahead."