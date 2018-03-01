GAA: Derry's League trip to Armagh rescheduled for next weekend

Derry's Division Three clash against leaders Armagh has been postponed until March 10th/11th after the cold weather continued to cause chaos with the weekend sporting fixtures.

It is the second time this season a match between the two counties has fallen foul of the weather but with most of the country gripped by snow and freezing temperatures, the GAA decided to make the decision well in advance of all Saturday's and Sunday's games.

All National Hurling Leagues games have also been postponed.

A statement from Croke Park read:

"The GAA has confirmed that all Allianz Football and Hurling League fixtures scheduled for this weekend have been postponed. A full revised fixtures programme to cover the remaining rounds of the Allianz Leagues will be issued on Monday, March 5th.

For the moment, the following should be noted as broad principles:

- Round 5 of the Allianz Hurling League will now take place next weekend (March 10th/11th)

- The Division 1 Allianz Hurling League Quarter finals will move to the weekend of March 17th/18th, the semi-finals to the weekend of March 24th/25th and the Allianz Hurling League final to March 31st

- Round 5 of the Allianz Football League - due to be played this weekend - will move to March 10th/11th

Any exceptions to the above will be addressed in the revised fixture programme to be issued on Monday. "