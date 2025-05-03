Shea Moore (left) shows off the NI Intermediate trophy and St. Patrick's Cup alongside his brother, Ciaran.

​Derry snooker star Shea Moore was celebrating a superb 'double' last week after adding the prestigious St. Patrick's Cup to his recent Northern Ireland Intermediate Championship title success.

The 25-year-old Reservoir Snooker Club cueist, who is the current record break holder in N.I. Billiards & Snooker Association (NIBSA) U21 tournaments after hitting a superb 146 back in 2019, only recently returned to the sport and has wasted no time showcasing his huge potential, potential many believe could lead to a future career in the professional ranks.

The latest example of Moore's talent came in St. Patrick's Snooker Club in Magherafelt where the local player hit a break of 119 on his way to defeating the high fancied Patrick Wallace, ranked No. 1 with the NIBASA after this season's six tour dates.

In receipt of a 14 point start in the handicap system, the Derry player hit his opponent with an early onslaught that included that century break of 119 and saw Moore build a commanding 3-0 lead

However 2001 World Championship quarter-finalist Wallace refused to buckle, producing a 50 plus break in the fourth frame to reduce the deficit to 3-1.

Moore responded in the fifth to lead 4-1 but another break of 50 plus kept the match alive at 4-2 but Shea wasn’t to be denied, rounding off the final in fine style to cap a brilliant few days for the Glenowen man who only days earlier became 2025 NI Intermediate champion thanks to an emphatic 5-0 victory over Steven McGurn in the decider

Another century, this time a brilliant 105 clearance in the second frame, was the highlight of a one sided final that saw Moore add the Intermediate crown to the two NI Under 21 title and 12 ranking tournaments he has won previously.

Shea, whose younger brother and regular practise partner, Ciaran, is another rising star on the local snooker scene, currently sits 34th in the NIBSA rankings after his welcome return to the sport.

Indeed, with a number of high profile events scheduled for the coming weeks and months, the Derry player's superb form should see him make serious inroads toward to Top 10.