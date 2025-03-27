Members of the St. Joseph's u-18 NI Cup winning team pictured with Principal, Ciara Deane, coaches Emmett McGinty and Conor Lynch and Derry City stars and former St. Joseph's students, Ciaran Harkin and Glenn McCourt on Thursday morning at the school. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)Members of the St. Joseph's u-18 NI Cup winning team pictured with Principal, Ciara Deane, coaches Emmett McGinty and Conor Lynch and Derry City stars and former St. Joseph's students, Ciaran Harkin and Glenn McCourt on Thursday morning at the school. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
10 fantastic photos as Derry City's former St Joseph's students praise U18 NI Cup winners

By Simon Collins
Published 27th Mar 2025, 16:50 BST
Derry City players and former St. Joseph’s students Ciaran Harkin and Glenn McCourt were at the school’s morning assembly on Thursday to congratulate the u-18 team on their recent excellent success in bringing the Danske Bank NI u-18 Cup to the Creggan school for the first-time last week.

The history-making team were applauded into the hall with a sixth form guard of honour and a rousing reception from the Key Stage 3 students in the hall.

MC for the event, Mr. Gerry Beattie paid tribute to the team and noted the ‘fantastic support’ of the students who made their way to Belfast and also ‘carried themselves with dignity in representing the school’ in supporting the Creggan school to their magnificent

victory.’

A number of videos and still photos were shown on the big screen of the game and celebrations, which was followed by former student Ciaron Harkin praising the team for their great success in not only getting to the final but bringing the trophy back to Derry with a resounding victory over previous winners and last year’s finalists Dungannon.

Mrs. Ciara Deane, principal, also heaped praise on the team and thanked the two former students for taking time to attend the assembly, saying they were the epitome of the St. Joseph’s successful sporting prowess.

Derry City players Ciaron Harkin and Glenn McCourt speak to the St Joseph's Boys NI cup winning team and pupils.

Derry City players Ciaron Harkin and Glenn McCourt speak to the St Joseph's Boys NI cup winning team and pupils. Photo: JMC

A section of the attendance enjoying watching last week's u-18 NI Cup final on the big screen at St. Joseph's Boys School.

A section of the attendance enjoying watching last week's u-18 NI Cup final on the big screen at St. Joseph's Boys School. Photo: jmc

Senior teacher Mr. Gerry Beattie introducing the successful u-18 St. Joseph's coaches Emmett McGinty and Conor Lynch to the assembly.

Senior teacher Mr. Gerry Beattie introducing the successful u-18 St. Joseph's coaches Emmett McGinty and Conor Lynch to the assembly. Photo: jmc

Derry City stars Glenn McCourt and Ciaron Harkin answering questions from the players during Thursday's event.

Derry City stars Glenn McCourt and Ciaron Harkin answering questions from the players during Thursday's event. Photo: jmc

