The history-making team were applauded into the hall with a sixth form guard of honour and a rousing reception from the Key Stage 3 students in the hall.

MC for the event, Mr. Gerry Beattie paid tribute to the team and noted the ‘fantastic support’ of the students who made their way to Belfast and also ‘carried themselves with dignity in representing the school’ in supporting the Creggan school to their magnificent

victory.’

A number of videos and still photos were shown on the big screen of the game and celebrations, which was followed by former student Ciaron Harkin praising the team for their great success in not only getting to the final but bringing the trophy back to Derry with a resounding victory over previous winners and last year’s finalists Dungannon.

Mrs. Ciara Deane, principal, also heaped praise on the team and thanked the two former students for taking time to attend the assembly, saying they were the epitome of the St. Joseph’s successful sporting prowess.

