Carl Winchester is shown a straight red card by referee Gavin Colfer at the start of the second half for a challenge on Mason Melia. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

St Pat’s 2 Derry City 0

ST PATRICK's Athletic hitman Aidan Keena's brace from the penalty spot ensured a third defeat in four matches for 10 man Derry City at Richmond Park.

There's been no shortage of controversy in Tiernan Lynch's opening two trips to the capital which both ended in comprehensive defeats to two of the pre-season title favourites.

Despite a dominant opening to the match Ben Doherty was penalised for a soft foul on Mason Melia inside the box and match referee Gavin Colfer pointed to the spot after consulting with his assistant.

Pat Hoban chests this ball down as Derry make a dominant start against St Pat's in Inchicore. Photo by Kevin Moore.

Keena sent Brian Maher the wrong way from the penalty spot as the Saints took a 16th minute lead against the run of play.

For all of Derry's possession in the first half they failed to test Joseph Anang in the Pat's goals.

Carl Winchester then saw red less than two minutes into the second half for his tackle on Melia inside the centre circle - once again an overly harsh decision from the official.

Keena was brought down by Adam O'Reilly who swung a boot inside the penalty area and once again the referee pointed to the spot on 67 minutes.

The striker fired into the bottom corner for his fifth goal of the season so far to end the contest with over 20 minutes to play on the banks of the Camac.

It's been a poor return for Lynch's troops who have managed to register just three points from a possible 12. They host Galway at Brandywell on Friday needing a big reaction and having failed to score a single goal from play so far, there's much to be worked on during the coming days at Owenbeg.

Lynch was back in the dugout for this one after serving his one match suspension in the 2-1 loss to Waterford last Friday night.

The Belfast man made four changes to his starting line-up with Hoban, Doherty and McMullan handed their first starts of the season. Diallo also returned while Shane Ferguson, Ciaron Harkin, Dom Thomas and Liam Boyce all dropped to the bench.

Ronan Boyce was still nursing a knee injury and Adam O'Reilly was tasked with replacing the Ramelton man in the right back position.

Stephen Kenny faced a selection dilemma ahead of kick-off with his midfield down to the bare bones. He also made four changes with Barry Baggley suspended and both Romal Palmer and Ryan McLaughlin ruled out through injury. Ex-Derry City midfielder Brandon Kavanagh - who scored the winner in the same fixture last October which effectively ended Derry's title hopes - dropped to the bench while skipper Chris Forrester and Tottenham Hotspur-bound Mason Melia made their first starts of the season. Jason McClelland and Carl Axel Sjoberg were the two other changes for the Dubliners.

Derry needed 45 minutes to get started against Waterford on Friday night but started on the frontfoot against the Saints who were struggling to retain possession.

It was a dominant opening by the Foylesiders but they were hit on the counter and suddenly found themselves behind in controversial circumstances on 16 minutes.

St Pat's broke at pace down the left side as Keena chased a long ball and beat Connolly for pace before slotting into the path of Melia who went down under pressure from Doherty just as he was about to pull the trigger from eight yards. The referee, who was well placed, initially played on before consulting with his assistant who had flagged for a penalty much to the frustration of Doherty who contested his innocence. Strangely the full-back escaped further punishment for the offence!

It was the first foray into the Derry half for the home side and when Keena stepped up to take the spotkick he slotted into the bottom left corner for his fourth goal of the season.

Doherty's sloppy short pass in the middle of the pitch was dispossessed by Pats and Forrester quickly switched the play to Keena who was in space to the right of Connolly. The striker took a touch before striking powerfully towards goal but Maher managed to get a touch to flick it onto the post.

There was a period of sustained pressure from the corner kick but Derry managed a swift counter attack led by Carl Winchester. The Belfast man played into the path of Duffy who raced into the box but his cross was cut out by Jason McClelland.

The Saints cut Derry open at pace on 40 minutes when Melia sent Sjoberg into space on the right. The Swede cut it back into the onrushing Zach Elbouzedi just inside the penalty area but he blazed it high over the bar.

Derry enjoyed 60 per cent possession in the first half but went in at the break trailing to that Keena penalty.

Disaster struck for Derry less than two minutes into the second half when Winchester was shown a straight red for a challenge on Melia in the centre circle. It was a harsh decision from the referee but Derry had it all to do to get anything from this encounter.

Forrester fired low past Maher's near post on 54 minutes from 30 yards but the Derry keeper appeared to have it covered.

Connolly misjudged the flight of the ball and allowed Melia through on goal but Maher came to the rescue with a smart sace with his outstretched leg on 58 minutes. Moments later Elbouzedi's curling cross almost crept in at the back post but sailed narrowly wide with Maher at full stretch.

The Saints doubled their advantage and it was from the penalty spot once again. Forrester found Keena with a lovely disguised pass into feet but O'Reilly recklessly swung a boot at the ball and kicked the Saints striker who needed no invitation to go to ground. This one was a much easier decision for the official who pointed to the spot.

Keena stepped up and fired clinically into the left corner with Maher rooted to the spot.

It was a long way back from there for the 10 men of Derry and the match petered out with Pat's in full control.

Two straight defeats for Derry will concern Lynch but this match was very much decided by two big calls from the match referee.

St Pat's: Anang; Breslin, Grivosti, Redmond, Sjoberg; Mulraney (Power 70), Forrester, McClelland, Melia (Carty 88), Elbouzedi (Kazeem 88); Keena (Kavanagh 77).

Derry City: Maher; O'Reilly, Connolly, Holt, Doherty; McMullan (Todd 55), Diallo, Winchester, Duffy (Mullen 73); Whyte (Harkin 55); Hoban.

Referee - Gavin Colfer.