Newell 0 Glenavon 1

TEN MAN Glenavon lifted the Under-12 Foyle Cup after a dramatic final against Derry side Newell at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was the first of three major finals at the home of Derry City Football Club on the traditional finals day of the popular O'Neills Foyle Cup tournament and it didn't disappoint in front of an estimated 1,100 spectators.

Brady Harding fired Glenavon ahead with less than two minutes on the clock with a neat finish into the bottom corner to stun Newell who responded to that early setback brilliantly.

The victorious Glenavon U12 side who lifted the Foyle Cup at Brandywell Stadium following a slender win over Newell Academy.

It was the youngest ever team of match officials taking charge of an U12 Foyle Cup Final and 17 year-old referee Stan Sainsbury and his officials Aodhan Mullan (15) and Eoin Cooley (16) showed cool heads. Of course the teenage trio were ably assisted by 69 year-old stalwart of the local refereeing scene, Marty Dunne who was fourth official.

The officials were forced to make a big call late in the first half when Newell's Lorcan Duffy found himself clean through on goal before being hauled down recklessly by Oliver Kelly. The referee initially branded a yellow card to the offender before consulting with his assistant, Mullan on the far side - the youngest of the officials - and they eventually came to the correct decision when sending off the Glenavon defender.

Despite having that extra man advantage for the entirety of the second half, Newell, coached by Paul Doherty, Brian Rainey and Adam Clarke, couldn't find an equaliser as the trophy travelled up the M2 to Mourneview.

The Lurgan Blues, who dispatched of Lisburn RTC in the semi-finals, got off to a blistering start and broke the deadlock in emphatic fashion with less than two minutes on the clock.

Kai McLaughlin found the run of Harding with a defence splitting pass from the left wing and the Glenavon striker showed great composure to pick out the bottom corner of the net.

Newell dangerman Bobby Mooney tried his luck from 20 yards but it sailed safely into the hands of the keeper as the Derry youngsters battled their way into the match.

Glenavon came so close to doubling their lead on 12 minutes from a corner kick but Rian Black did brilliantly to clear Oscar Philson's close range effort off the line. Conlaoth McKay then superbly parried the follow-up shot from Glenavon at the near post.

Newell, who cruised into the final after a 3-1 victory over Shankill Youth, were restricted to long range efforts and attempted to catch out the Glenavon keeper Luca Murphy with a lobbed effort from 30 yards Callum McCool but again, Murphy followed it the whole way and caught it comfortably.

Mooney was a constant threat for Newell and he forced another save from Murphy after showing nice feet before striking from distance.

Moments before the interval that controversial moment arrived. Duffy raced beyond the last Glenavon defender and was in on goal before Kelly brought him crashing to the ground with a crunching tackle from behind.

Initially match referee, Sainsbury flashed a yellow card but after consulting his assistant on the far side, he gave the Glenavon player his marching orders with a straight red. It was the correct and a courageous decision in the end from the young match officials.

The Derry lads faced a big second half but Glenavon made it difficult. From Max Nicell's corner kick, Harry Doherty's snapshot was blocked as the Lurgan Blues maintained their slender lead.

Newell almost capitalised on a promising move from the left when the ball was crossed low towards Lorcan Duffy who turned his man but was unable to get his shot off. The ball broke towards the edge of the box but Doherty and Mooney both attempted the shot and both ended on the floor.

Newell were trying desperately to break down Glenavon's resolve in the dying embers of the match but just couldn't find that cutting edge where it mattered as Glenavon saw out the game to lift the trophy.

Newell coach Adam Clarke was hugely disappointed with the result but 'proud' of the efforts of the young Newell side who represented the club and the city so well throughout a memorable week.

“The boys are obviously disappointed with the result in the final, but the main thing for us as coaches and parents as well is that we’re proud of them and all the underage group as well who have all represented the club so well this week," he said. "On a different day they could have been coming away with a trophy, but they’ll bounce back.

“This team, like the other age groups, has a lot of quality. They train Monday, Wednesday and Friday and they’re up and down the country at the weekends, so it’s no coincidence that they actually get the results that they do. It’s just disappointing that they’re going away empty-handed, but they’re a credit to the club.

“You win or you learn, and these boys will learn. A very sloppy start cost them in the end, but I’m sure they’ll bounce back strongly next year.

“Newell has a very small pool of players in each age group. We don’t have the reach that the other bigger clubs in the town have, the likes of Tristar, Don Boscos and Foyle Harps, so for our group of boys to actually reach two finals is success in itself. Everyone at the club is delighted with how we’re progressing and how things are working out. The sky's the limit for the club.”

Newell: Conlaith McKay, Fionn Maxwell, Rian Black, Aidan Carlin, Cian Ward, Ollie Boddington, Callum McCool, Max Nicell, Lorcan Duffy, Bobby Mooney, Cian Town. Subs: Jamei McGlinchey, Sean Morrow, Callum McGuinness, Harry Doherty.

Glenavon: Luca Murphy, Noah Walton, Will Murphy, Jayden Carvalho, Ben Robinson, Oscar Philson, Mason Ardis, Max Welby, Kai McLaughlin, Brady Harding, Oliver Kelly, James Dowds.

Referee Stan Sainsbury; Assistants: Eoin Cooley, Aodhan Mullan; Fourth Official: Martin Dunne.