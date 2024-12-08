Vice-chairperson Diolain Ward pictured with award winners Andrew Gillespie, Charlie McLeary, Cillian Boyle, Jake Harley and Cormac Donnelly at the Trojans FC annual Youth Presentation held in St Cecilia’s College. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
Vice-chairperson Diolain Ward pictured with award winners Andrew Gillespie, Charlie McLeary, Cillian Boyle, Jake Harley and Cormac Donnelly at the Trojans FC annual Youth Presentation held in St Cecilia’s College. Photo: George Sweeney

11 PHOTOS: Trojans FC holds annual youth presentation in St Cecilia's College

By Michael Wilson
Published 8th Dec 2024, 16:47 BST
Updated 8th Dec 2024, 16:48 BST
Trojans FC celebrated another excellent year of underage football with its annual youth presentations in St. Cecilia’s College on Saturday.

Club legend Martin Begley was a worthy ‘Hall of Fame’ recipient but the real stars of the afternoon were the young footballers who have lit up the year on the pitch for the local club. And Journal photographer George Sweeney on hand to capture all the award winners. Take a look at the images from a great event….

1. Thomas O’Hagan received the Thomas Burke Award at the Trojans FC annual Youth Presentation held in St Cecilia’s College. Included in the photo are Thomas O’Hagan senior, Diolain Ward vice-chairperson and Linda O’Hagan. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Most Promising Players and Save of the Season award winners pictured at the Trojans FC annual Youth Presentation held in St Cecilia’s College. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Hall of Fame recipient Martin Begley pictured with members of the management board at the Trojans FC annual Youth Presentation held in St Cecilia's College. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Over 12 years old award winners pictured with vice-chairperson Diolain Ward at the Trojans FC annual Youth Presentation held in St Cecilia’s College. Photo: George Sweeney

