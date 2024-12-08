Club legend Martin Begley was a worthy ‘Hall of Fame’ recipient but the real stars of the afternoon were the young footballers who have lit up the year on the pitch for the local club. And Journal photographer George Sweeney on hand to capture all the award winners. Take a look at the images from a great event….
1. Thomas O’Hagan received the Thomas Burke Award at the Trojans FC annual Youth Presentation held in St Cecilia’s College. Included in the photo are Thomas O’Hagan senior, Diolain Ward vice-chairperson and Linda O’Hagan. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Most Promising Players and Save of the Season award winners pictured at the Trojans FC annual Youth Presentation held in St Cecilia’s College. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Hall of Fame recipient Martin Begley pictured with members of the management board at the Trojans FC annual Youth Presentation held in St Cecilia's College. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Over 12 years old award winners pictured with vice-chairperson Diolain Ward at the Trojans FC annual Youth Presentation held in St Cecilia’s College. Photo: George Sweeney
