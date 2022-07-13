An estimated 300 Candy Stripes supporters have made the trek to the Latvian capital in the hope Derry can overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit against Riga FC at the Skonto Stadium and have been in fine voice at the city's local bars and hotels.

Many fans have made the most of Derry's first return to European action since 2020 and made the three hour plane journey on Tuesday, getting in ahead of the Derry team while others began arriving on Wednesday.

The Derry City team flew on a commercial flight from Dublin airport on Wednesday morning due to the lack of available charter flights and arrived in time to train at the stadium where they will hope to produce an historic victory over the Latvians on Thursday night.

Our photographer Kevin Moore was in Riga as the Derry fans began to descend on the city. Check out some of our snaps to see if you recognise anyone!

Don't forget to stay up to date with Derry's European adventure at www.derryjournal.com where we'll have full match coverage, video and reaction.

