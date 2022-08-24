News you can trust since 1772
Young cricketer demonstrates her skill at the Eglinton Community Summer Scheme.

12 PICTURES: Clubs all come together for Eglinton Community summer scheme

Eglinton CC, Irish Football Association, City of Derry Rugby Club, St Mary’s Faughanvale GAC and Na Magha hurling and camogie clubs all come together for Eglinton Community Summer Scheme.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:15 pm

After last year's successful summer scheme the clubs all came together again, as children from 5 to 10 years old all got the opportunity to participate in a cross community, multi-skilled scheme at Broadbridge Primary School.

1. Eglinton Community Summer Scheme

Developing rugby skills at the Eglinton Community Summer Scheme.

Photo: George Sweeney

2. Eglinton Community Summer Scheme

Children get some rugby practice at the Eglinton Community Summer Scheme.

Photo: George Sweeney

3. Eglinton Community Summer Scheme

Cricket was popular at the Eglinton Community Summer Scheme.

Photo: George Sweeney

4. Eglinton Community Summer Scheme

Na Magha’s Gerry Matthews demonstrates hurling skills at the Eglinton Community Summer Scheme.

Photo: George Sweeney

