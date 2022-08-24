12 PICTURES: Clubs all come together for Eglinton Community summer scheme
Eglinton CC, Irish Football Association, City of Derry Rugby Club, St Mary’s Faughanvale GAC and Na Magha hurling and camogie clubs all come together for Eglinton Community Summer Scheme.
By Kevin McLaughlin
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:15 pm
After last year's successful summer scheme the clubs all came together again, as children from 5 to 10 years old all got the opportunity to participate in a cross community, multi-skilled scheme at Broadbridge Primary School.
