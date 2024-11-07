Since the Brandywell club’s school visits have started, we’ve seen some fantastic displays of support for Ruaidhri Higgins’ troops and the Ballymagroarty school were the latest to turn red and white in support of their Derry City heroes who take on Drogheda United in Sunday’s Sports Direct FAI Cup Final.

From decorations to singalongs, Derry City players and staff have been greeted with some fantastic scenes during the build-up to Sunday’s showpiece where the Foylesiders attempt to win a second trophy in three season.

Check out these fantastic photos taken by our photographer George Sweeney.

And make sure to send in any of your cup final photographs on Sunday to [email protected]

Holy Family Primary School P4 pupils Shea, Ewan and Dara pictured during a visit to the school, on Wednesday afternoon, by Derry City's Conor Barr and Paul McMullan.

Holy Family Primary School principal Gavin Doherty pictured with Derry City's Conor Barr and Paul McMullan, during their visit to the school on Wednesday afternoon.

P3 pupils and staff from Holy Family Primary School pictured with Derry City's Paul McMullan and Conor Barr during their visit to the school on Wednesday afternoon.