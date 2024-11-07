Pupils from Holy Family Primary School pictured during the visit from Derry City Conor Barr and Paul McMullan on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
Pupils from Holy Family Primary School pictured during the visit from Derry City Conor Barr and Paul McMullan on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

13 brilliant photos as Holy Family Primary School go red and white for FAI Cup finalists Derry City

By Simon Collins
Published 7th Nov 2024, 09:28 BST
Derry City’s Paul McMullan and Conor Barr paid a visit to young Candy Stripe fans at Holy Family Primary School this week as FAI Cup Final hits fever pitch.

Since the Brandywell club’s school visits have started, we’ve seen some fantastic displays of support for Ruaidhri Higgins’ troops and the Ballymagroarty school were the latest to turn red and white in support of their Derry City heroes who take on Drogheda United in Sunday’s Sports Direct FAI Cup Final.

From decorations to singalongs, Derry City players and staff have been greeted with some fantastic scenes during the build-up to Sunday’s showpiece where the Foylesiders attempt to win a second trophy in three season.

Check out these fantastic photos taken by our photographer George Sweeney.

And make sure to send in any of your cup final photographs on Sunday to [email protected]

Holy Family Primary School P4 pupils Shea, Ewan and Dara pictured during a visit to the school, on Wednesday afternoon, by Derry City’s Conor Barr and Paul McMullan. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Holy Family goes Red and White for City

Holy Family Primary School P4 pupils Shea, Ewan and Dara pictured during a visit to the school, on Wednesday afternoon, by Derry City’s Conor Barr and Paul McMullan. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Holy Family Primary School principal Gavin Doherty pictured with Derry City’s Conor Barr and Paul McMullan, during their visit to the school on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Holy Family goes Red and White for City

Holy Family Primary School principal Gavin Doherty pictured with Derry City’s Conor Barr and Paul McMullan, during their visit to the school on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
P3 pupils and staff from Holy Family Primary School pictured with Derry City’s Paul McMullan and Conor Barr during their visit to the school on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Holy Family goes Red and White for City

P3 pupils and staff from Holy Family Primary School pictured with Derry City’s Paul McMullan and Conor Barr during their visit to the school on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Pupils from Holy Family Primary School pictured during the visit from Derry City Conor Barr and Paul McMullan on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Holy Family goes Red and White for City

Pupils from Holy Family Primary School pictured during the visit from Derry City Conor Barr and Paul McMullan on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Paul McMullanRuaidhri HigginsBrandywell
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice