Substitute Kyle Nixon was St. Joseph’s Boys’ extra-time hero after the winger’s superb goal clinched the N.I. Under 16 Schools’ Cup for the Creggan School at the Blanchflower Stadium on Friday.
Captain Shea McGinley led the way for his team with a second minutes opening goal but the Derry boys were pegged back in the second half as an excellent Grosvenor Grammar School equalised to force extra-time. St. Joseph’s weren’t to be outdone though with Nixon’s winner capping an historic day for a special group of players and Jim McCafferty was there to capture the day. Check out some of Jim’s definiing images from a day that will live long in the memory . .
Grosvenor College goalkeeper Watson Kingham clears this danger from a St. Joseph’s corner on Friday. Photo: Jim McCafferty
The St. Joseph’s Boys School starting XI which took to the field in the final of the NI Schools FA u-16 Cup final against Grosvenor Grammar (Belfast) on Friday afternoon at the Danny Blanchflower Stadium. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty
St. Joseph’s midfield dynamo Noah Doherty attempts a deft chip during the first half of Friday’s final. Photo: Jim McCafferty
Tommie McLaughlin attempts to lose his marker during the second period of Friday’s u-16 final. Photo: Jim McCafferty