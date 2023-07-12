14 brilliant Derry City fans photos as Candy Stripes fly off to the Faroes
Derry City Football Club and around 100 supporters set off to the Faroe Islands for Thursday’s Europa Conference League first round tie against HB Torshavn.
By Simon Collins
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:55 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:14 BST
Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue was on board the chartered a flight from City of Derry airport into Varga alongside the team, staff and board members.
Photographer Kevin Moore was also on hand to take some superb snaps of supporters as they made their way to the North Atlantic.
Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share.
