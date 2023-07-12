News you can trust since 1772
14 brilliant Derry City fans photos as Candy Stripes fly off to the Faroes

Derry City Football Club and around 100 supporters set off to the Faroe Islands for Thursday’s Europa Conference League first round tie against HB Torshavn.
By Simon Collins
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:55 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:14 BST

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue was on board the chartered a flight from City of Derry airport into Varga alongside the team, staff and board members.

Photographer Kevin Moore was also on hand to take some superb snaps of supporters as they made their way to the North Atlantic.

Recognise anyone? Make sure to tag and share.

Derry City supporters enjoy a pint before departing from City of Derry Airport on Wednesday morning ahead of the HB Torshavn V Derry City, Europa Conference League, 1st Leg, 1st Rd Qualifier.

1. Derry City's European venture to Faroes

Derry City supporters enjoy a pint before departing from City of Derry Airport on Wednesday morning ahead of the HB Torshavn V Derry City, Europa Conference League, 1st Leg, 1st Rd Qualifier. Photo: Kevin Moore

Derry City supporters getting in the mood ahead of their trip to the Faroe Islands.

2. Derry City's European venture to Faroes

Derry City supporters getting in the mood ahead of their trip to the Faroe Islands. Photo: Kevin Moore

Some pre-match refreshments for these Derry City supporters departing from City of Derry Airport for the big game.

3. Derry City's European venture to Faroes

Some pre-match refreshments for these Derry City supporters departing from City of Derry Airport for the big game. Photo: Kevin Moore

All smiles from these Derry City supporters ahead of their trip to Torshavn, Faroe Islands

4. Derry City's European venture to Faroes

All smiles from these Derry City supporters ahead of their trip to Torshavn, Faroe Islands Photo: Kevin Moore

