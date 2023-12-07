15 fantastic photos from Derry City's stunning new home shirt launch at O'Neills
The shirt is produced by O’Neills, the club’s official teamwear partner and is now available to purchase in the Derry City merchandise store at Brandywell while O’Neills will also be stocking the shirt online and in store from today (Thursday).
In addition to the 2024 Home Playing Shirt and 2024 Home Goalkeeper shirt, the club will also be stocking an exclusive warm-up shirt and warm-up quarter-zip that is exclusively available through club channels.
Brandywell store opening hours: Thursday 7th Dec: 09.45 – 21:00; Friday 8th Dec: 09.45 – 18:00. Alternatively order online from dcfconlinestore.com
Click and collect orders will only be available from Thursday afternoon onwards at Iprint, Pennyburn.
In addition to the exclusive leisurewear items – the club will also have a range of gift items such as air fresheners, car stickers and other items featuring the new kit design. The Online Store and Store at Brandywell also have a full range of gift items.