DERRY City manager Ruaidhri Higgins and members of the men and women’s first team squad turned out at O’Neills Sports Superstore in Derry on Wednesday night for the official unveiling of the stunning new 2024 home jersey.

The shirt is produced by O’Neills, the club’s official teamwear partner and is now available to purchase in the Derry City merchandise store at Brandywell while O’Neills will also be stocking the shirt online and in store from today (Thursday).

In addition to the 2024 Home Playing Shirt and 2024 Home Goalkeeper shirt, the club will also be stocking an exclusive warm-up shirt and warm-up quarter-zip that is exclusively available through club channels.

Brandywell store opening hours: Thursday 7th Dec: 09.45 – 21:00; Friday 8th Dec: 09.45 – 18:00. Alternatively order online from dcfconlinestore.com

Click and collect orders will only be available from Thursday afternoon onwards at Iprint, Pennyburn.

In addition to the exclusive leisurewear items – the club will also have a range of gift items such as air fresheners, car stickers and other items featuring the new kit design. The Online Store and Store at Brandywell also have a full range of gift items.

1 . New Derry City jersey 2024 Derry City players Shane McEleney, Shannon Dunne, Tadhg Ryan and Carion Harkin pictured at the official launch of the club’s 2024 home shirt at O’Neill’s superstore on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

2 . New Derry City jersey 2024 Derry City players Tadhg Ryan and Carion Harkin pictured at the official launch of the club’s 2024 home shirt at O’Neill’s superstore on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales

3 . New Derry City jersey 2024 Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins speaking at the launch of Derry City’s 2024 home shirt at O’Neill’s superstore on Wednesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney Photo Sales