Ronan O'Donnell from the Irish Football Association, alongside the Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jason Barr, were the evening’s special guest as some of the senior members of the association received their awards on a wonderful evening for young football teams in the city. Photographer JIM McCAFFERTY was at the event to capture some excellent photographs. Recognise anyone?
1. D&D Annual Awards Night at City Hotel
Ronan O'Donnell, Irish Football Association, special guest, presenting Clooney FC u-13s with the League Trophy and the Summer Cup at the D&D Youth Awards at the City Hotel on Friday night last. Included are coaches Ally Colhoun and Thomas Nelson. Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. D&D Annual Awards Night at City Hotel
The Deputy Mayor, Jason Barr presenting Clooney FC 2011s with the Champions League trophy and Winter Cup at the D&D Youth Awards at the City Hotel on Friday night last. Included are coaches Gavin Bond and Ronnie McGee. Photo: JmC
3. D&D Annual Awards Night at City Hotel
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR. . . . .Ronan O'Donnell, Irish Football Association, special guest, presenting Player of the Year awards at the D&D Youth Awards at the City Hotel on Friday night last. Front from left, Josh O'Donnell, Sion Swifts (u-12) and Ollie McDaid, Strabane Athletic (u-12). Back from left, Darragh McCay, Don Boscos (u-16), Sam Turner, Clooney YC (u-13), Ciaran Mullan, Don Boscos FC (u-17) and Jack Fleming, Don Boscos FC (u-15). Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: JM
4. D&D Annual Awards Night at City Hotel
Ronan O'Donnell, Irish Football Association, special guest, presenting Don Boscos FC with the League Trophy and the Ronnie Ballard Cup at the D&D Youth Awards at the City Hotel on Friday night last. Included are coaches Liam Cooley and Liam McGilloway. Photo: JM